Tortoise helps upside-down friend flip over. Watch amazing video

Do you like watching videos capturing completely different antics of animals? If you often search the Internet for such movies, there’s a risk you’re conscious of a Sub-Reddit referred to as Animals Being Bros. The profile is crammed with numerous movies of animals serving to others, together with people. The newest inclusion to is that this candy video of 1 tortoise serving to one other.

“I went to the zoo today and got to witness two tortoises being bros,” wrote a Reddit person whereas posting the video. The fantastic clip opens to point out an upside-down tortoise with one other one standing beside it. The clip then exhibits how the tortoise helps its pal to show over.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared practically 14 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 5,700 upvotes and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous attention-grabbing feedback. The authentic poster additionally shared a remark so as to add a bit extra details about the incident. “The two of them walked on together for a bit after they were both standing upright. You should’ve seen the crowd around the tortoises cheering!,” they wrote.

“It is truly special. Thanks for the cool post!” expressed a Reddit person. “I shouted YAY when the tortoise got helped back onto its feet, this is PRECIOUS!” commented one other. “This made my week, thank you so much for sharing,” posted a 3rd. “Incredible,” wrote a fourth.