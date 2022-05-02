Tory Lanez detained at Las Vegas airport after weed found in bag: report

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was quickly detained on the Las Vegas airport after TSA brokers uncovered a “large” quantity of marijuana in considered one of his baggage, in response to TMZ.

The artist was trying to board a flight leaving Vegas on Sunday morning when brokers discovered the pot. He was detained briefly earlier than he was launched.

The “Jerry Sprunger” rapper was charged in October 2020 with shooting Megan Thee Stallion earlier this 12 months within the Hollywood Hills.

Last week, a medical report obtained by Page Six revealed that medical doctors discovered three main bullet fragments in Megan Thee Stallion’s toes after Lanez shot at her toes following a dispute inside a car in July 2020, however she initially declined to inform medical doctors and police that she’d been shot.

Lanez, whose actual identify is Daystar Peterson, faces one felony depend every of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a car

He pleaded not guilty in November 2020 and denied the allegations.

The “Luv” singer faces as much as 22 years and eight months in jail if convicted. The case is predicted to go to trial in September.