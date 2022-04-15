Tory MP convicted of sexual assault ‘bullied staff’ for years

Press play to take heed to this text

A Conservative MP convicted of sexual assault this week had a historical past of “bullying behavior” towards workers and “should never have been selected to stand for parliament,” in keeping with a number of former members of workers and get together colleagues who declare to have had long-standing considerations about Imran Ahmad Khan’s habits.

The case places additional stress on the Conservative Party over its vetting course of for MPs and the way it handles complaints by workers, following current stories about one other Tory MP in the Sunday Times.

On Monday, Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in 2008, a verdict he has mentioned he’ll enchantment. He initially vowed to stay an MP whereas he fights the conviction, however resigned Thursday after being contacted concerning bullying allegations.

Two former workers members mentioned that Khan would continuously scream and shout at his workers, leaving them distressed. A recording of 1 rant by which he berated his workforce for nearly two hours was shared with POLITICO.

One assistant was signed off sick after bullying, in keeping with colleagues, and left politics because of this. Another member of workers mentioned their remedy resulted in panic assaults and the usage of anti-anxiety remedy.

Khan employed a number of younger males who had not too long ago graduated and whom he may “intimidate,” two ex-staffers and a celebration official mentioned, whereas he was “misogynistic” in his habits in direction of ladies. Parliamentary information present he had a excessive turnover of workers, with employees hardly ever lasting quite a lot of months.

After Khan was charged with sexual assault, he mentioned particulars of the case along with his workplace. A recording of that dialog was shared with POLITICO. Khan dismissed the sufferer as politically motivated and members of the justice system as “biased.” He urged inviting a documentary crew to comply with him spherical with a purpose to launch a movie when he had cleared his identify.

Ex-colleagues additionally spoke of inappropriate workplace administration. Khan rented a big three-bedroom home in Wakefield as his constituency workplace, paying additional on prime of the taxpayer-funded allowance, and used it to retailer private belongings together with beds and different furnishings whereas aides have been “crammed” collectively in a single room unable to socially distance. He tried to lease out rooms within the Wakefield property, providing them to his workers.

The native get together was conscious of his habits however was itself paralyzed by infighting, members mentioned. Khan was chosen to struggle the seat of Wakefield in Yorkshire on the final minute after the earlier candidate was deselected due to offensive social media posts. He was elected to parliament in 2019.

A celebration member who labored with Khan raised considerations about his conduct to her employer after he repeatedly shouted at her, and the employer complained to the Conservative Party headquarters in March 2021, in keeping with two individuals accustomed to the case. The complainant mentioned they obtained assurances the matter had been handled internally.

A celebration official mentioned that they had no file of the grievance, and harassed that vetting processes had been reviewed since 2019.

Staff who say they have been bullied by Khan known as for an inquiry into how he was chosen within the first place and his habits not picked up, in addition to safeguards to stop something comparable occurring once more. Conservative Party Campaign Headquarters declined to remark.

“It’s hard not to conclude there’s something seriously wrong with the vetting process,” mentioned one former staffer. “He should never have been selected.”

Khan had the Conservative whip withdrawn after he was charged, which means he was kicked out of the get together in Westminster and will solely keep within the House of Commons as an impartial MP, and was absolutely expelled from the get together after being discovered responsible. He declined to touch upon any of the allegations his former colleagues raised with POLITICO.