Tory MP says ‘not the right or responsible moment’ for Johnson to go

A senior Conservative MP has stated that it’s “not the right or responsible moment” for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over the ‘partygate’ scandal.

Sir Roger Gale instructed Euronews that Johnson ought to stay in place amid the “international crisis” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The UK PM and Chancellor Rishi Sunak each apologised after they have been fined for illegally attending parties at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both have confronted fierce calls from opposition MPs for them to stop, however have obtained the help of cupboard members and plenty of Conservative lawmakers.

Gale admits that “under normal circumstances, I would expect the Prime Minister to resign”.

“The Prime Minister has broken the law, the prime minister has misled the House of Commons and the public anger cannot be underestimated”.

“But we are facing the gravest crisis that Europe and the world has faced since 1945, I don’t believe that responsibly we can call for a leadership election in the middle of this international crisis.”

Gale — the MP for North Thanet in Kent — grew to become the primary Tory to publically submit a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson over the ‘partygate’ scandal.

But the 78-year-old instructed Euronews that the potential “nuclear” nature of the battle in Ukraine means the UK wanted a secure authorities.

“I believe the time is going to come when this Prime Minister will have to be replaced,” he stated.

“We cannot have a lame-duck Prime Minister leading the government at this particular moment in time,” Gale added.

“While I stand by everything I have said in the past about [Boris] Johnson … I don’t believe that now is the right moment or the responsible moment to seek to do that.”

Click on the participant above to look at the total interview.