Total Number Of Covid Vaccine Doses In India Crosses 190 Crore: Centre

Cumulative variety of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 190 crore.

New Delhi:

The cumulative variety of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered within the nation has crossed 190 crore, the Union Health Ministry mentioned immediately.

So far, greater than 3.01 crore (3,01,97,120) kids within the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Till now, 9,95,265 precaution doses have been administered to these aged 18-59 years, based on Health Ministry knowledge.

On April 10, India started administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to individuals aged above 18 years at non-public vaccination centres.

All these above the age of 18 who’ve accomplished 9 months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

The countrywide Covid vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 final 12 months with healthcare staff getting inoculated within the first part. Vaccination of frontline staff began from February 2, 2021.

The subsequent part of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1, 2021 for individuals over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid situations.

The nation launched the vaccination drive for all individuals aged greater than 45 years from April 1 final 12 months. The authorities then determined to broaden the drive by permitting everybody above 18 years of age to be inoculated in opposition to the viral illness from May 1 final 12 months.

The subsequent part of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents within the age group of 15-18 years.

India started administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline staff and people aged 60 and above with co-morbidities from January 10.

The nation then started inoculating kids aged 12-14 from March 16 and likewise eliminated the co-morbidity clause, making all individuals aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccines.



