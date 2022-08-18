Toto, we’re going to Kansas again. But is it time to let Dorothy rest?

Sometimes, nevertheless, a filmmaker can harness the goodwill, the assumptions, that include a piece and use it to inform a brand new message, or breathe contemporary life into one thing stale. Sometimes it enhances what got here earlier than. Other occasions, although, a stinker of a remake or an ill-thought-out years-later new season of a present can undercut a beforehand robust legacy. The greatest case state of affairs for these sort of works is that they sink with out a hint – for instance, do you know that there’s a 2016 remake of Ben-Hur? Me neither, however apparently it value $100 million to make.

With The Wizard of Oz, nevertheless, I’m cautiously optimistic.

The motive it’s so enduring – and retains being reworked and re-imagined – is as a result of underneath the eccentric veneer it has evergreen, and sometimes grim, themes. It explores the concept there isn’t a such factor as a utopia, suggesting even probably the most candy-coloured and seemingly nice fantasies have a darkish underbelly. In The Wizard of Oz there isn’t a operating away out of your issues – you simply must cope with them, whereas additionally in search of the great that’s already round you. There are loads of new tales to be mined with this at their core.

Anyway, even when the brand new variations do make a large number of issues, this story’s already been so remade and reimagined over time, you could possibly most likely make a nine-part gritty TV sequence informed from the attitude of Toto the canine and never make a dent within the legacy of the e book or the 1939 movie.