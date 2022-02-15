‘Touching’ act of sportsmanship by Nepalese cricketer gives fans ‘goosebumps’

Cricket followers world wide have reward a gracious act of sportsmanship that proved the spirit of cricket isn’t lifeless simply but.

The spirit of cricket is alive and properly.

A touching act of sportsmanship in a world cricket recreation between two ‘minnows’ would have warmed the hearts of even probably the most cynical cricket fan.

The spectacular act happened throughout yesterday’s match between Ireland and Nepal in a warm-up for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, which start later this week in Oman.

During the sport, Irish tailender Mark Adair tried an enormous heave into the on facet however barely linked with the ball, which ballooned throughout the pitch.

He took off for a fast single and Nepal’s bowler Kamal Singh Airee sprinted to gather the ball, solely to stumble upon Ireland’s Andy McBrine, who was coming from the nonstrikers finish.

McBrine obtained tripped up and landed flat on his face and was method in need of the crease on the strikers finish when Singh Airee threw the ball to wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh.

But in a gracious act of sportsmanship — which you’ll watch within the video participant above — Sheikh opted to not knock off the bails and run out McBrine, acknowledging he was significantly impeded by tripping over the bowler.

The second was lauded by cricket followers all around the world, together with former Tasmanian cricketer Jamie Cox, who tweeted: “How good is this. #spiritofcricket”.

“I don’t think they’re going to run him out here and that is brilliant to see,” the Irish commentator stated, including: “Aasif Sheikh take a bow.

“We speak so often about where the sprit of cricket has gone in our game and you see it on show there because Kamal Singh Airee has accidentally tripped up Andy McBrine and I’ve got goosebumps here in the commentary box because that was a touching moment.

“It was accidental but he could have run him out here and Aasif Sheikh has said no, he’s said he’s not going to do it because of the spirit of the game.

“That’s your nominee for the spirit of cricket award for 2022.”

In a brand new period of cricket the place mankad dismissals have gotten more and more commonplace, it was a refreshing show of sportsmanship from Sheikh, and can he exhausting to prime for the ICC’s spirit of cricket award in 2022.

Making the gracious gesture much more spectacular was the very fact it could have price Nepal the sport, as they suffered a 16-run loss in a low-scoring affair.

Batting first, Ireland posted 127 however Nepal might solely handle 9/111 in reply.

The T20 World Cup qualifiers contain two teams every that includes eight groups, battling it out to be the highest two groups from every group that may progress to the T20 World Cup in Australia later this yr.

Group A options the Philippines, Nepal, Ireland, the United Aran Emirates, Germany, Oman, Bahrain, Canada.

Group B consists of Hong Kong, Jersey, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda, the United States and Zimbabwe.