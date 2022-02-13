Toulon confirm Eben Etzebeth’s departure, Bok lock will return to SA | Sport

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will go away French facet Toulon on the finish of the French season.

He will return to South Africa, the place the Sharks are after his signature.

Etzebeth cited “personal reasons” as to why he wished to return to South Africa.

Toulon has confirmed the departure of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth who will return to South Africa on the finish of the French season.

The French membership stated that Etzebeth wished a launch from his contract and had accepted his request.

Etzebeth stated he had private causes for eager to return to South Africa, the place the Sharks wish to signal the lock, based on CityPress.

“I am sad to have to leave Toulon and my teammates at the end of the season, but personal reasons force me to do so,” Etzebeth instructed the Toulon website.

“I have the will to give everything to the team until the end of the season,” he added.

In January, Toloun president Bernard Lemaitre labelled Etzebeth a ‘handicap’ to the French franchise.

At that time of the season, the lock was nonetheless out with a concussion that he suffered within the Springbok loss to England on their November tour final yr.

Speaking to the French publication, Var-Martin, Lemaitre talked in regards to the membership’s recruitment of gamers for the upcoming Top 14 season when Etzebeth and Argentinian Facundo Isa have been particularly talked about.

“There is a double problem in recruiting: the salary cap and the JIFFs (academy trained players),” stated Lemaitre.

“You can’t do just anything, so I pay special attention to the situation of internationals because they can be an opportunity or a handicap.

“In this case, gamers like Eben Etzebeth and Facundo Isa are a transparent handicap for the membership,” he added.