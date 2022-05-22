Toulouse Sevens horror show continues as Blitzboks lose 9th place playoff to Scotland | Sport
Muller du Plessis receives therapy to his leg. (Photo by David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)
It was one other day of disappointment for the Blitzboks on Sunday as their horror present continued on the Toulouse Sevens the place they misplaced the ninth place playoff match to Scotland.
Neil Powell’s chargers went down 24-21 as Scotland outscored them by 4 tries to a few.
South Africa’s tries got here from Ronald Brown, Muller du Plessis and Impi Visser, whereas Brown (1) and Branco du Preez (2) added the conversions.
Scotland scored by means of Jamie Farndale, Jordan Edmunds, Ross McCann and Robbie Ferguson with two tries transformed by Kaleem Barreto.
On Saturday, the Blitzboks failed for the primary time since 2013 to succeed in the quarter-finals of a Sevens event when dropping to Samoa by 19-7.
Head coach Neil Powell’s group got here into the sport needing to win to make the final eight after dropping their opening sport 21-12 to Ireland after which beating Spain in Friday’s matches.
The Blitzboks stay high of the Sevens World Series desk on 111 factors with two rounds of this 12 months’s sequence remaining.
