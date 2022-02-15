Tourist hotspot Queenstown tipped to be closed by Friday

One of the world’s most picturesque tourism hotspots is about to close up store after the coronavirus pandemic lastly broke by means of.

The gleaming jewel in New Zealand‘s tourism crown could be about to lose its lustre, after a Queenstown business leader predicted the whole town could be closed by Friday.

There were 51 cases of Covid-19 confirmed across Otago and Southland yesterday, all but 10 of them in Queenstown or Wanaka, The New Zealand Herald reported.

With an ever-increasing list of bars, restaurants and tourist attractions listed as locations of interest or places where people with Covid-19 came into contact with other patrons and staff, Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes predicted “everywhere will be closed by Friday”.

The expectation was that everyone in close contact with a Covid-19 case meant many employees were unable to work and with a severe labour shortage in the resort town, few places would be able to stay open, Stokes said.

Nationally, 981 new cases were reported, a rapid surge in numbers which prompted the Government to move New Zealand into phase 2 of the Red light setting as of 11.59pm tonight.

That would reduce the time required for people to stay in isolation, but that would make little difference to Queenstown businesses, Stokes told Radio New Zealand.

“If you are isolating for seven days or isolating for 10 days, if you‘re closed you’re closed, and these are companies on the brink.”

About 70 per cent of enterprise closures in Queenstown prior to now 12 months had been prior to now six months, and anecdotally she had been instructed there have been extra insolvencies to return, Stokes stated.

“These companies going to the wall aren‘t just fly-by-night businesses. These are established firms that have been around for years, contributed millions of dollars to the local economy, and employ a lot of people.”

Republic Hospitality Group CEO Blair Impey told Newstalk ZB‘s Mike Hosking today that the Government needed to quickly come up with a plan B.

“They need to look at the fact that this does not work, it‘s going to shut down the entire economy and people are going to lose jobs.”

Impey said Queenstown was shutting down quickly with the amount of people self-isolating after positive Covid cases were detected.

Nine of the 11 of the group‘s venues are closed and 51 staff are already isolating he said.

“They need to move straight to RATs, if you test positive than stay at home, if you test negative then crack on and get back to work.”

“My understanding is that there is not going to be any wage subsidy or resurgence support so if that‘s the case, hurry up and get these RAT and we’ll crack on. Otherwise, if you need us to pay for it certainly there may be going to be some Government help,” he stated.

“So many businesses are going to fall over because of this.”

Meanwhile, late yesterday the Southern District Health Board confirmed a University of Otago scholar had examined optimistic for Covid-19 and was now in isolation, as Covid continued to worm its manner by means of Otago and Southland.

Other training amenities had been additionally underneath the highlight yesterday, as some senior pupils at Columba College and years 5 and 6 pupils at Musselburgh School had been additionally requested to isolate after presumably being uncovered to Covid-positive folks at separate occasions.

Further south, a employee at Clare House rest-home in Invercargill has examined optimistic for the virus, and guests have been quickly barred from the ability.

Chief operations officer Jane Smart stated, in a letter to residents and households, all workers and residents had since examined destructive, however the well being of everybody linked to Clare House was being monitored.

Across Otago and Southland yesterday 19 new circumstances of Covid-19 had been reported, taking the variety of energetic circumstances within the area to 51.

Although circumstances have been reported in Queenstown, Dunedin, Gore, and Invercargill, the one places of curiosity notified thus far within the area have been in Queenstown and Wanaka.

Yesterday, 4 extra Queenstown-linked places had been notified, two flights to Auckland final Tuesday (NZ634 at 6.05pm and NZ612 at 10.30am) and two bars, Harry‘s Pool Bar and Cowboys Bar.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult urged all residents to tug collectively and stay united in coping with Covid-19.

“Some businesses will experience staff shortages due to illness or the need to self-isolate, and others may need to close temporarily while they deep clean,” he stated.

“Stick with them and support local businesses as much as you can.”

An SDHB spokeswoman stated there could possibly be many the reason why there had been no recognized places of curiosity in a spot the place circumstances had been detected.

“This could include that people didn‘t go out in the community during their infectious period, or that all people at the locations they visited have been able to be contacted and notified, or it was a classified a low-risk location of interest.”

The majority of places of curiosity recognized in Queenstown and Wanaka have been bars and eating places, and well being authorities yesterday issued a plea for anybody who had been out socialising in current days to remember that they may have been uncovered to Covid-19.

“If you have been out at a bar or restaurant, or attending parties across the Southern district, please be aware that these are high-risk settings,” the spokeswoman stated.

“If you develop cold or flu-like symptoms, please isolate and get tested for Covid-19 immediately.”

This article initially appeared within the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission