Tourist plane crash kills five in France: Emergency services

Five folks, together with 4 members of the identical household, have been killed in a vacationer aircraft crash within the French Alps on Saturday, rescue providers stated.

The accident occurred within the afternoon shortly after take-off from the Versoud airfield close to Grenoble in southeast France, for what ought to have been a half-hour flight.

Eye-witnesses to the crash tipped off the emergency providers, who discovered the our bodies of 4 adults and a toddler contained in the aircraft’s burnt-out wreckage.

Around 60 firefighters have been deployed to the location to place out the hearth.

Grenoble prosecutors have ordered an investigation into what occurred, stated regional officers.

