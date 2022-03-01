Towns Hits Late 3-Pointer As Wolves Hold Off Cavs 127-122

CLEVELAND (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t capturing for a trophy or title. This time, his clutch 3-pointer saved the Timberwolves.

On the identical ground the place he not too long ago received the NBA’s 3-point Contest throughout All-Star Weekend, Towns drained a 27-footer with 11.8 seconds left because the Timberwolves survived Cleveland’s comeback for a 127-122 win over the Cavaliers on Monday night time.

READ MORE: Fun-Loving Hunter Lyden Isn’t Joking About Earning Stillwater A Team Wrestling Title

“I was ready for the moment,” Towns mentioned.

The 7-footer’s first 3 of the sport helped the Timberwolves grasp on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead. One of the league’s finest outdoors shooters, Towns turned the primary middle to win the 3-point contest, stunning a subject of seven guards.

“Oh, yeah,” he mentioned with a smile when requested if he likes capturing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “This building has great memories for me.”

Towns missed his first three 3-point makes an attempt earlier than taking a cross from guard D’Angelo Russell and calmly flattening his winner over Cedi Osman. Towns had been stunned his first three 3-point makes an attempt have been off the mark.

“The fourth,” he mentioned, “was cash money.”

Russell scored 25 factors, and Towns and Anthony Edwards added 17 apiece as Minnesota handed Cleveland its first dwelling loss in practically two months.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 26 factors, Jarrett Allen had 21 and rookie Evan Mobley had 15 and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland’s making an attempt to scrape by with out All-Star guard Darius Garland, who’s sidelined with a bone bruise, and the Cavs are additionally lacking guards Rajon Rondo (sprained toe) and Caris LeVert (sprained foot).

Brandon Goodwin had 17 factors, 12 assists and only one turnover in 35 minutes for the Cavs whereas beginning in Garland’s spot.

Jaden McDaniels made a career-high 5 3s and added 17 for the Timberwolves, who opened the third quarter with a 26-7 run and constructed a 98-75 lead with 2:44 left within the third.

It appeared Minnesota would coast to a straightforward win, however the Cavs, who’ve needed to persevere by main accidents all season, wouldn’t give up.

With Love main the way in which, Cleveland battled all the way in which again and tied it 122-all on Osman’s 3-pointer with 33.8 seconds left.

But on Minnesota’s subsequent possession, Towns, who badly missed a 31-footer moments earlier, hit his go-ahead bucket from the highest of the important thing.

READ MORE: Could A Sports Betting Bill Finally Pass In MN This Year?

“KAT is such a good shooter, I always think the shot is going in, no matter if he hasn’t shot it in two quarters or whatever,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch mentioned. “We went pick-and-roll to see if we could find KAT on the pop. He decided just to rise up and put up the shot.

“KAT is big-time, so he can get his shot off against anyone — and it was a tough shot.”

Osman was method off with a 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds to go and Russell iced the win with two free throws.

Cleveland misplaced at dwelling for the primary time since Jan. 4, ending an eight-game win streak.

“We’ve been in that situation a couple times before,” Osman mentioned. “We never gave up. We’re upset we lost because we fought really hard. I apologize for that last shot. I have to be better in those positions.”

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Malik Beasley (sickness) returned after lacking one recreation. … G McKinley Wright IV (left elbow) and G Leando Bolmaro (G League project with Iowa) have been inactive. … Finch spent two seasons within the G League, taking Rio Grande to the finals each years. “I believe it’s the third-best league in the world behind the EuroLeague,” Finch mentioned. “It’s one of the best things the NBA has ever done.”

Cavaliers: Committed 22 turnovers. … Didn’t get a rebound for the primary 9:50 of the second quarter. … Allen has a career-high 31 double-doubles, tying him for the third most within the East with Philadelphia’s James Harden. … Love holds the Timberwolves document with 190 3-pointers in a season, set eight years in the past. He spent his first six seasons with Minnesota.

DOG TREAT

The Cavs have embraced an underdog’s mentality all season, which has led to gamers barking earlier than, throughout and after video games.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff ramped up the canine connection final weekend by awarding a bejeweled “Junkyard Dog” chain to Isaac Okoro for his shut-down protection in a win over Washington. The award might be given to a Cavs participant after every victory.

“It’s cool,” mentioned Mobley, who believes the chain might be an incentive. “I feel like guys will go even harder.”

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Golden State on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: Host Charlotte on Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: Johnson, Jackson-Davis Lead Hoosiers Past Gophers 84-79

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)