Towns Scores 31 In Wolves’ Win Over Jazz

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 factors, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 factors off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday evening.

Towns caught hearth within the third quarter, scoring 16 straight factors because the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime result in 17 getting into the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 factors got here on an ideal 9-of-9 taking pictures, together with 3 of three from deep.

Utah didn’t have a lot of a solution for Towns. The Wolves’ huge man picked up his tenth help late within the fourth quarter on a nook 3-pointer by Jordan McLaughlin. It was his second profession triple-double.

“The assists obviously come from my teammates, so that’s all credit to them,” Towns mentioned. “They’re the reason this happened tonight.”

Towns’ triple-double was the thirty seventh in Wolves historical past and the primary since Shabazz Napier in 2020. Towns’ different triple-double got here in opposition to Denver in 2016.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 and Mike Conley 22 for Utah, which misplaced its fifth straight.

Playing with out Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (left calf pressure), the Jazz suffered one other setback when veteran ahead Joe Ingles exited the sport within the second quarter with a left knee damage. Ingles’ left leg buckled as he drove to the basket with 5:52 remaining. The Target Center crowd went silent as Jazz teammates and employees surrounded Ingles.

Ingles finally was helped off the courtroom however wasn’t placing any weight on his left leg. The seven-year veteran was averaging 7.4 factors per sport for Utah this season. The workforce introduced he can have an MRI on his knee on Monday in Salt Lake City.

“I feel bad for him,” mentioned Utah assistant head coach Alex Jensen, who was filling in for head coach Quin Snyder because of Snyder being in well being and security protocols. “Hopefully it’s better than we all think.”

Mitchell, Utah’s main scorer, missed his seventh straight sport and Gobert was out for his fourth in row.

“No excuses. We had some good stretches,” Jensen mentioned. “We put a lot of guys in situations they weren’t used to.”

Led by Towns, Minnesota outscored Utah 40-27 within the third quarter. The Timberwolves shot 64% (16 of 25) from the ground within the third. McDaniels added eight of his 22 factors within the third.

Minnesota was additionally with out a few key gamers: Point guard D’Angelo Russell missed his second sport with a left shin contusion, and Patrick Beverley remained sidelined with a proper ankle sprain.

McDaniels got here off the bench Sunday after beginning the Wolves’ previous 4 video games. He was a team-high plus-24 in opposition to Utah, giving Minnesota a prompt the bench after the Wolves returned dwelling from a grueling highway journey that included losses to Golden State and Phoenix.

“I just said to him, ‘You’re not a shooter. You’re a basketball player. So go make basketball plays and the shots will go in,” Wolves coach Chris Finch mentioned. “I thought that resonated with him, because he is a basketball player. He can do a little bit of everything.”

TIP-INS

Jazz: Danuel House Jr. was out Sunday because of well being and security protocols. House signed his third 10-day contract with Utah on Friday and is averaging 8.3 factors per sport for the Jazz.

Timberwolves: Prior to Sunday’s sport, Minnesota recalled Leandro Bolmaro from the G League Iowa Wolves. Bolmaro has appeared in 24 video games with Minnesota this 12 months.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Utah begins a six-game homestand Wednesday when it hosts Denver.

Timberwolves: Minnesota hosts Denver on Tuesday.

