Towns Scores NBA-High 60 points, Wolves Top Spurs 149-139

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had a team-record 60 factors — essentially the most scored within the NBA this season — and the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 149-139 on Monday evening.

Towns shot 19 for 31 and grabbed 17 rebounds in surpassing his earlier profession better of 56 factors towards Atlanta on March 28, 2018 — which had been the franchise mark.

Lakers star LeBron James and Hawks guard Trae Young beforehand shared league-high honors this season with 56 factors.

Minnesota’s 7-foot All-Star capped his dazzling efficiency by draining a 3-pointer with 1:39 remaining, shortly after making one among two free throws to achieve 57 factors.

He turned the primary NBA participant with 60 factors and 17 rebounds in a recreation since Shaquille O’Neal had 61 and 23 for the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6, 2000.

San Antonio has misplaced two straight since Gregg Popovich earned his 1,336th profession victory to turn out to be the winningest coach in NBA historical past. The Spurs have dropped seven of 9 and are 2-3 throughout a seven-game homestand, their longest of the season.

Spurs ahead Keldon Johnson had 34 factors, Dejounte Murray added 30 factors and 12 assists, and Lonnie Walker IV scored 22.

The groups mixed for 148 factors within the first half, capturing 58 for 100 whereas enjoying at a frenzied tempo.

San Antonio opened the sport 4 for five on 3-pointers however Minnesota shot 75% from the sector throughout the first seven minutes of the opening quarter.

Towns had 14 factors and 5 rebounds whereas enjoying the complete first quarter towards Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins.

The recreation bought chippy within the third with Wolves guard Patrick Beverley getting entangled with Murray and Collins on separate possessions. The skirmishes fueled a 16-7 run for the Wolves that gave them a 112-99 lead with 2:30 remaining within the quarter.

Towns had 56 factors by way of the primary three quarters. He sat down with 6:34 remaining within the last interval shortly after selecting up his fourth and fifth fouls inside 45 seconds, however returned to the ground with three minutes remaining to set his profession excessive.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards had 5 factors in half-hour after being listed as possible resulting from a tendinopathy. … Towns’ foul on Poeltl within the third quarter was upgraded to a flagrant 1 after video overview. … Towns additionally inadvertently elbowed teammate Taurean Prince on the bridge of the nostril late within the first quarter after each tried to rebound a missed 3-pointer by Josh Primo. Prince sat on the courtroom for a minute clutching at his nostril however remained within the recreation following a timeout. … Beverley began the sport and had 20 factors in half-hour after being questionable resulting from an ear harm.

Spurs: Murray is the primary participant in franchise historical past with 1,000 factors, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. … Johnson joined Kawhi Leonard as the one gamers in franchise historical past with 1,000 factors, 400 rebounds and 125 3-pointers in a single season. … Doug McDermott missed the sport after spraining his proper ankle Saturday within the first half of San Antonio’s 11-point loss to Indiana. Popovich is not sure how lengthy McDermott can be sidelined, however mentioned he’s out “for a while.” … Keita Bates-Diop sat out with again soreness after enjoying eight minutes towards the Pacers. He has missed 4 of 5 video games. … Romeo Langford didn’t play resulting from a strained proper hamstring.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening.

Spurs: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening.

