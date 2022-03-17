Towns, Timberwolves Pull Away To Beat Reeling Lakers 124-104

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have been gobbling up wins in opposition to struggling groups, together with this one in opposition to the uncharacteristically reeling Los Angeles Lakers.

The subsequent stretch for Minnesota, closing in on simply the second postseason look for the franchise in 18 years, will present a a lot more durable take a look at.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 30 factors within the fourth quarter to assist the Timberwolves beat the Lakers 124-104 on Wednesday night time for his or her ninth win within the final 10 video games.

Anthony Edwards had 20 of his 27 factors within the second quarter to guide the early surge by the Timberwolves, who by no means trailed on their manner and stayed inside 1 1/2 video games of Denver for sixth place within the Western Conference.

Their subsequent seven opponents are all within the high seven in both convention, ending with an April 1 street recreation in opposition to the Nuggets.

“We need that right now, a check underneath the hood, if you will,” coach Chris Finch mentioned.

Minnesota had a 25-point second-quarter lead whittled to 4 by the Los Angeles bench within the fourth quarter, however Towns — who had a franchise-record 60 factors within the final recreation — helped the Timberwolves regular themselves. Patrick Beverley pitched 18 factors and loads of pep.

“We made the game competitive. We can’t do that. We can’t play with our food out there,” mentioned Towns, who had 13 of Minnesota’s 51 rebounds.

LeBron James, enjoying by knee soreness, had simply 19 factors on 8-for-21 capturing to guide the Lakers. He totaled 111 factors over the earlier three video games. The Lakers, who’ve had Anthony Davis sidelined by a foot damage for the final 11 video games, have misplaced 16 of their final 21 video games.

“It’s easy to be comfortable when you’re winning. I’ve never been that guy. It’s all about, ‘How comfortable can you be when things become uncomfortable?’ I’m OK with that, too,” James mentioned. “It’s just testing my patience more than any season in the last few years, just because of the way we’re playing.”

Carmelo Anthony had 16 factors for the Lakers, who fell a season-worst 11 video games beneath the .500 mark at 29-40. James has not performed on a staff that far under even since his rookie yr, when Cleveland completed the 2003-04 season at 35-47.

According to ESPN, that is additionally the primary time in James’ profession that his staff has trailed by 25 or extra factors in three straight video games. The Lakers are just one recreation forward of Tenth-place New Orleans, precariously near the lower for the play-in match.

When Russell Westbrook shot an airball on a 3-pointer with 3:58 left and a 111-94 deficit, Towns ambled over to the baseline the place the ball bounced away and, wanting on the crowd, put his hand in opposition to his brow as he mockingly pretended to attempt to discover it.

“When you’re up, everything’s going great. When you’re down, they’ll kick you,” Lakers guard Wayne Ellington mentioned. “So right now, we’re being kicked.”

The Timberwolves took a 67-46 benefit into the locker room at halftime, however the Lakers made a recreation of it for a bit. Westbrook froze his follow-through hand in place whereas posing after a 3-pointer that introduced the Lakers inside 73-64 with 6:03 left within the third quarter.

D.J. Augustin drained a 3 on the third-quarter buzzer and dropped in a layup early within the fourth quarter to chop the result in 89-85. Nearly each time the Lakers hit a giant shot, although, they adopted with a defensive lapse.

BACK AND FORTH

The Minnesota bench was trash-talking Westbrook all night time.

“Nobody over there has done anything in this league that makes me put my eyes up like, ‘Oh, they’re talking to me. Let me respond,’” Westbrook mentioned. “No, that’s fine. They’re good. They won a game. Happy for them. Move on to the next one.”

Said Finch: “I like the fact that we have confidence, the fact that we play with a lot of emotion. We also have to realize we have to mature a little bit and act like we’ve been there before.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: Dwight Howard returned to the beginning lineup after lacking the final recreation for household causes. He had simply two factors in 16 minutes. … The Lakers went 0 for 10 within the first quarter and a pair of for 21 from 3-point vary within the first half.

Timberwolves: This was their eleventh victory of the season by 20-plus factors, one wanting the franchise report set in 2013-14. … Jayden McDaniels, who sprained his left ankle within the earlier recreation, will miss a minimal of two weeks earlier than re-evaluation … With McDaniels and Naz Reid (again spasms) out, Nathan Knight had 4 factors and eight rebounds in 14 minutes.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Toronto on Friday night time.

Timberwolves: Host Milwaukee on Saturday.

