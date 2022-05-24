Townsville public memorial for Andrew Symonds

Andrew Symonds ‘ life will likely be celebrated by former teammates with a no-jacket, no-tie memorial service in Townsville on Friday, virtually two weeks after the cricket star’s loss of life.

Symonds household confirmed on Monday {that a} public memorial would happen for the previous Test and limited-overs star near his house in North Queensland.

Ian Healy, Adam Gilchrist, Darren Lehmann, Jimmy Maher and Matthew Mott will likely be amongst these to talk on the memorial, with poet and buddy Rupert McCall to additionally ship a poem.

The Riverview Stadium occasion will even be live-streamed on the Gabba, Symonds’ previous house floor with Queensland.

The allrounder’s household and associates will collect for a non-public service on Friday morning earlier than the memorial, which comes with a costume code of “definitely no jacket and tie required”.

Details of the memorial come after per week of tributes for Symonds, who died aged 46 when his automotive left the street and rolled in Hervey Range close to Townsville on May 14.

Several former Queensland gamers have spent the previous week collectively within the Bulls Masters charity and public talking group, supporting one another within the aftermath of the shock loss of life.

Current gamers have additionally continued to talk of their admiration for the gifted cricketer, who performed 26 Tests and received two one-day World Cups.

His determine and legacy will seemingly be a degree of debate when gamers assemble in Brisbane late this week forward of subsequent month’s tour of Pakistan.