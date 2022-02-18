Toy safety: Parliament wants stronger EU rules to protect children 

MEPs need to strengthen present guidelines and market surveillance to make sure that all toys offered on the EU market, together with from non-EU nations and on-line, are protected, Plenary session IMCO.

Parliament stresses that, whereas the Toy Safety Directive (TSD) offers kids with a excessive degree of security, some producers from non-EU nations promoting their merchandise on the one market, particularly on-line, don’t adjust to EU laws. As a consequence, many toys offered within the EU nonetheless pose a big menace.

In a report authorised by 688 votes to 6, with one abstention, MEPs name on the Commission and member states to step up measures to make sure that all toys positioned on the EU market adjust to the TSD, no matter the place they’re manufactured.

Chemicals

Toys which are positioned on the EU market should adjust to particular EU guidelines on chemical compounds, Parliament remembers. The Commission ought to be sure that endocrine disruptors are banned in toys as quickly as they’re recognized. In addition, the Commission should determine whether or not the present distinction between toys supposed for kids beneath 36 months and people supposed for older kids must be abolished.

A future revision of the TSD also needs to enable the restrict values for harmful chemical substances to be tailored rapidly if wanted and keep away from a state of affairs whereby completely different values are set at nationwide degree.

Market surveillance and related toys

Parliament calls on EU member states to coordinate their market surveillance actions and to enhance controls to detect unsafe toys extra successfully. The use of latest applied sciences, corresponding to e-labelling and synthetic intelligence, also needs to be explored by the Commission to this finish.

Stressing that related toys can expose kids to new risks and pose a threat to their security, privateness and psychological well being, MEPs encourage producers to combine security and safety mechanisms into the design of their toys, as an illustration, towards cyber threats. They name on the Commission to suggest guidelines to handle these points.

Parliament additionally calls on the Commission to evaluate whether or not toys’ labels may embody data on the sturdiness and reparability of the product.

E-commerce

MEPs reiterate that on-line marketplaces “should be obliged to take more responsibility in ensuring the safety and compliance of toys sold on their platforms”, e.g. by eradicating unsafe toys and stopping their reappearance.

Rapporteur Brando Benifei (S&D, IT) mentioned: “The current Directive is a good step forward for the safety of children, yet we think several problems remain. Among them, is the emergence of scientific evidence identifying previously unknown toxic chemical substances and risks, and the high number of dangerous toys circulating on online marketplaces. As a result, we are calling for a revision of the EU rules. We also want the Commission to address the risks linked to digitalisation, in so-called connected toys, where security features for kids against cyber threats are inadequate or almost non-existent. Our children deserve the highest possible level of protection when they play and we need to do our outmost to guarantee this”.

Background

According to the EU Safety Gate (the EU fast alert system for harmful client merchandise), toys have been probably the most notified product class (27% of all notifications) in 2020. Data launched by the Commission on 3 December 2021 confirmed that final 12 months a lot of the alerts involved motor autos or associated merchandise (27%) and toys (19%).

