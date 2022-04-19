Toyota Announces Campaign On Self-Charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology

Toyota stays dedicated to realising ‘Carbon Neutrality’ by 2050, and for this, introduced the “Hum Hai Hybrid” marketing campaign in India, an online video collection that can profit in direction of quicker adoption of electrified automobiles. Through this initiative, Toyota not solely goals to create consciousness in regards to the general advantages of Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) but additionally hopes for a quicker shift towards ‘mass electrification’ in India. At current, the corporate’s hybrid portfolio contains the Toyota Camry and the Toyota Vellfire, priced at ₹ 43.45 lakh and ₹ 90.80 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Atul Sood, AVP (Sales and Strategic Marketing), TKM, mentioned, “Our consistent efforts to popularise electrified vehicle technology represents TKM’s commitment to India’s carbon neutrality goals. As global pioneers of electrified vehicle technologies, our aim is to drive awareness about mobility solutions which are practical and sustainable, thereby immensely contributing to the overall social benefits of the consumers and environment at large.”

The internet video collection will be accessed by way of the Toyota Bharat Website or its social media pages. The video collection would consist of various points of a SHEV, explaining advantages on efficiency, gas effectivity, vary nervousness, price of possession, battery life, emissions, drive, and varied modes. Additionally, the corporate says that the marketing campaign would additionally emphasise varied electrified automobile applied sciences together with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs).

