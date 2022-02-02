Toyota apologizes to family of employee who committed suicide due to overwork

Toyota additionally promised an investigation into the suicide case of its worker to stop such a recurrence sooner or later.

After settling a lawsuit that blamed Toyota for the suicide of certainly one of its workers in Japan as a consequence of overwork and harassment, the corporate’s President Akio Toyoda has apologized to the household. The lawsuit filed by the employee’s household had sought 123 million yen ($1.1 million) in damages however the precise settlement quantity has not been disclosed, Japanese media reported.

Along with apologizing to the household for its sufferings, the automaker additionally promised an investigation into the case to stop such a recurrence sooner or later. “We are now trying to create a more transparent workplace environment that makes it easier for people to speak up, as well as a management that’s free of power harassment, so that each and every employee can work without fear,” the corporate stated in an announcement.

(Also learn | Toyota retains world’s biggest car seller spot)

In September final 12 months, the Nagoya High Court in Japan dominated that the worker’s loss of life was induced as a consequence of over-working, noting that he suffered extreme stress at work earlier than committing a suicide in 2010. The automaker had initially contested the allegations made by the worker’s household.

This will not be the primary work-related suicide case at Toyota that has come to the limelight. In 2019, the corporate acknowledged {that a} 2017 suicide of a 28-year-old engineer was brought on by fixed ridicule from his boss. In Japan, deaths from overwork and on-the-job stress, together with suicides, are a standard downside because of the workaholic tradition within the nation.

(Also learn | Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser together cross 1 lakh overall sales)

The challenge of getting troubles with abusive bosses within the nation has been gaining consideration these days. Workers in Japan are reputed to be extraordinarily loyal to their firms, usually sacrificing their private and psychological well-being for work and placing in monumental quantities of time beyond regulation in addition to taking delight in being a part of an organization.

The nation’s authorities acquired 2,835 complaints of deaths from overwork, or “karoshi,” in 2020 whereas compensation was paid in additional than 800 circumstances, which included suicides.

(with inputs from AP)

First Published Date: