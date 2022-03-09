Toyota expands Kinto car rental business

Australia’s primary automotive model has set its sights on revolutionising the automotive rent enterprise – and it will likely be excellent news for patrons.

Originally restricted to Melbourne, Kinto permits clients to lease a brand new Toyota for the brief to medium time period, ranging from lower than $10 per hour.

The service is now accessible nationally with a brand new app that clients can use to guide, unlock and drive a automotive of their selection. Toyota’s rental spin-off claims it does away with queuing, paperwork, costly charges and different automotive rental inconveniences.

The vehicles could be collected at many Toyota dealerships round Australia, plus some public car-sharing parking areas in capital cities.

Kinto basic supervisor Mark Ramsay mentioned clients count on easy providers in 2022.

“I have my driver’s licence in my phone, I have my card and credit card in my phone and now I have my car keys in my phone as well,” he mentioned.

“It has also been important to focus on regional areas of Australia, where this type of service has not previously been available – nor possible – before,” Ramsay mentioned.

“Rental companies are rarely found in small towns, but as the Toyota dealers are already part of the community and both selling and servicing cars, this is a natural extension of the offering.”

Customers can choose hybrid vehicles such because the Yaris, Corolla and RAV4 or business automobiles such because the HiAce van and HiLux ute.

The compact Prius C hybrid prices $9.10 per hour, $63 for a day or $296 for per week, considerably undercutting rental companies corresponding to Hertz, Budget and Europcar.

A seven-seat Toyota Kluger prices $549 for per week, round half what business rental companies cost.

Toyota’s service fees mileage charges that won’t apply to standard leases, however gas is free – and there’s a gas card within the glovebox.

As with typical rental corporations, costly insurance coverage excesses apply. Drivers aged over 25 should pay a $2200 extra in the event that they harm a automobile, or cut back the price to $550 by paying a further $25 per day.

Toyota Australia vice chairman of gross sales, advertising and marketing and franchise operations, Sean Hanley, mentioned in 2021 that “Kinto is part of our strategy to transition from a car company to a mobility company by providing new transport-related services to people across Australia”.