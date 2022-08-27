Toyota, Honda, Nissan face greatest climate-change risks. Here’s why

The Japanese automakers will face challenges similar to hurricanes and flooding, to excessive temperatures and water shortages, within the coming years.

Three of Japan’s largest carmakers – Toyota, Honda and Nissan are on the highest of the checklist of carmakers which are dealing with the best danger from local weather change amongst international auto corporations. This is as a result of a lot of their manufacturing actions stay concentrated within the island nation, as per a research by Greenpeace. These corporations will face challenges similar to hurricanes and flooding, to excessive temperatures and water shortages, within the coming years, relying on the place they’ve their manufacturing bases positioned, as per the environmental-advocacy group, which analyzed information from Moody’s ESG Solutions on bodily dangers.

When it involves environmental, social and governance points, the highlight is often on the impression that producers have on the local weather, or society. Yet, as modifications within the climate make the impression of pure disasters extra frequent and intense, carmakers will face “a excessive degree of bodily danger” of injury and disruption at their operational amenities in addition to supply-chain disruptions, Greenpeace mentioned.

The Japanese carmakers have their manufacturing amenities scattered throughout an archipelago that’s inclined to typhoons. On the opposite hand, the carmakers who’re least inclined to local weather danger are Volkswagen AG, Stellantis NV and different European automakers with manufacturing amenities in northern climates.

Greenpeace has beneficial that Toyota ought to take extra aggressive actions to cut back its carbon footprint. Also, greater than 90% of the corporate’s manufacturing websites are at excessive danger for not less than one local weather hazard. However, Toyota mentioned that it has labored to construct a “disaster-resilient provide chain,” disclose its emissions and brought steps to safe water provides. Almost 30% of the corporate’s automobile output got here from Japan within the first half.

Meanwhile, Nissan is conducting long-term assessments of climate-change dangers, and takes that into consideration when setting technique for its provide chain.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

