Toyota remains world’s biggest car seller, widens lead on VW

Japan’s Toyota Motor Co mentioned on Friday its automobile gross sales rose by 10.1% final yr, making it the world’s largest carmaker for a second straight yr and placing it additional forward of its nearest rival, Germany’s Volkswagen AG, Trend reviews close to Reuters.

The carmaker mentioned gross sales had been 10.5 million autos in 2021, together with these by associates Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors.

That compares with 8.9 million delivered by Volkswagen in the identical interval, 5% fewer than in 2020 and its lowest gross sales figures in 10 years.

Carmakers have been pressured to chop output as a result of a scarcity of semiconductors through the coronavirus pandemic disrupted provide chains, boosting competitors for the important thing element amongst makers of client digital gadgets.

However, the Japanese firm has weathered the pandemic higher than most different carmakers as a result of its house market, Japan, and components of Asia, have been much less affected than Europe.

Toyota, which releases third-quarter earnings on Feb 9, has mentioned it’s more likely to fall in need of a manufacturing goal of 9 million autos within the enterprise yr that ends on March 31 due to disruptions linked to COVID-19.