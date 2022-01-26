Auto
Toyota To Produce Record 11 Million Cars In Fiscal 2022 If Chip Supply Stable
Hitting that manufacturing goal would rely on a secure provide of chips
Toyota Motor Corp plans to provide a file 11 million vehicles in fiscal 2022, in accordance with an individual acquainted with the matter.
Hitting that manufacturing goal would rely on a secure provide of chips, the particular person stated. The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported on the manufacturing plan. A Toyota spokesperson stated the corporate was not the supply of the manufacturing report.
