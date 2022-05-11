Traces of the Ukraine-Russia war are exhibited in the museum

While the third part is reserved for the belongings within the shelter the place the civilians stayed for a month within the metropolis of Hostomel within the Kyiv area, the final part of the exhibition consists of the traces of the assaults carried out by the Russian military on varied cities.

In addition, components of the Toçka-U’ tactical missile, “Su-34” kind warplane, “Mi-24” kind helicopter, and “Buk-M2” anti-aircraft missile system, that are acknowledged to belong to Russia, are exhibited on the entrance of the museum.