Tracking Potential For Significant Coastal Snowstorm Late Friday Into Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) – Here we go once more.

Just like final week, we’re monitoring the potential for a big coastal storm on Saturday. Obviously, final week’s storm was a miss, a forecast that got here into readability by midweek. Even from the beginning, the chances appeared to favor a monitor pretty far south and east of New England and the possibilities of a whole miss have been all the time excessive.

This week I don’t have the identical really feel.

While the storm monitor and origins are nearly the identical, popping out of the deep South and intensifying offshore of the Carolinas, the early odds on this one appear to be leaning extra in direction of successful for New England. A fast look at one among our extra trusty climate fashions already exhibits a couple of 60-70% probability of a sizeable swath of higher than 6” of snow in our space. That is a really excessive likelihood this far prematurely and is definitely noteworthy.

I’m positive you might be saying to your self, what does a 60-70% probability imply? And how a lot higher than 6” are we speaking? All affordable questions. I don’t essentially get pleasure from speaking in possibilities and “what-ifs” however frankly something greater than that at this level could be irresponsible. My aim for the remainder of this weblog is actually to convey to you what we do know, what we don’t know, and what COULD occur right here Saturday given the doable storm tracks.

Let’s begin with WHAT WE DO KNOW:

-This storm is more likely to be a beast. It as all of the markings of a serious coastal storm with a lot of vitality, wind and precipitation.

-The timeframe to look at is late Friday evening and Saturday. Any impression that we obtain ought to fall in that window.

-The storm is one other quick mover. With nothing “downstream” to dam it or sluggish it down, it is going to be transferring shortly… possible solely a 6-to-12 hour window of most impression.

-Our tides are constructing on the finish of this week. They don’t peak till early subsequent week, however by Saturday they’re definitely excessive sufficient (astronomically) that if a storm have been to hit at excessive tide (Saturday at 8 a.m.) it could be trigger for main coastal concern.

And now WHAT WE STILL HAVE TO DETERMINE:

-The monitor of the storm…clearly vitally essential and at this level there are many situations on the desk. Anything from a “coastal hugger” which might imply extra rain than snow to a basic New England snow monitor (close to 40N/70W)… to a whole miss, similar to final weekend.

-Snow/rain quantities, clearly dependent upon the energy and monitor of the storm

-Wind and severity of coastal flooding… additionally reliant upon the monitor/energy

Clearly that’s A LOT to kind out, however fairly typical on a Tuesday looking forward to a Saturday storm. There is excessive potential/ceiling with this storm. It may simply be our strongest and most impactful storm of the season so far. A basic storm monitor would result in damaging northeast winds, close to white-out circumstances and simply may dump greater than a foot of snow in some areas. But once more, whereas this situation is on the desk, it’s removed from a lock at this level. The “pieces” or “energy” for the creation of this storm are nonetheless strung out over the Pacific Ocean, south of Alaska proper now. Lots of issues must occur within the coming days for every little thing to work out good (or improper, relying on the way you take a look at it).

Best we are able to do now could be warn you of what MIGHT be coming and maintain you up to date as we hone in on the ultimate answer within the coming days. And we are going to just do that! Check again for updates right here on CBSBoston.com and likewise on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston News.