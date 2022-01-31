Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Crash On Route 495 In Mansfield

MANSFIELD (CBS) – A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a crash on Route 495 Monday morning.

The truck went off the southbound facet of the freeway in Mansfield simply earlier than 7 a.m.

It’s not clear but what brought on the crash, however State Police mentioned no different vehicles or vans had been concerned.

The driver’s identify has not been made public.

The southbound facet of 495 was shut down briefly so the truck may very well be towed away.