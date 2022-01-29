Traditional healer gets 10-year sentence for raping pregnant woman | News24

A conventional healer was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for raping a girl.

The lady was eight months pregnant on the time.

He satisfied the lady {that a} ritual to save lots of the lifetime of her unborn child wanted to be achieved.

The Phokeng Regional Court in North West sentenced a 27-year-old conventional healer to 10 years for raping a pregnant lady in 2019.

Ratang William Moitshodi was sentenced on Friday.

According to police, on 26 January 2019, Moitshodi approached the sufferer, who was together with her sister in Lefaragatlha village. She was eight months pregnant on the time.

He launched himself as a prophet, advised the sufferer he had premonitions about her being pregnant, and that she could endure a miscarriage.

He satisfied her to accompany him to his place, the place they’d carry out a ritual to save lots of the unborn child.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame mentioned as a result of she feared shedding her second baby, as she had beforehand miscarried, the lady then agreed for a ritual to be carried out.

“The two went to Moitshodi’s house and he led her into an outside room, where he consults and does rituals. He then laid what was described as a sangoma’s cloth on the ground and instructed the victim to take off her clothes and lay on her back, to which she complied,” mentioned Mamothame.

Moitshodi then took out some conventional drugs and began rubbing it on the sufferer’s stomach. Shortly afterwards, he moved to the sufferer’s non-public elements.

In her testimony, the lady advised the court docket that Moitshodi took off his pants and raped her.

She reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested on 27 January 2019.

“In aggravation of sentence for direct imprisonment, advocate Matshidiso Molope urged the court to consider the manipulation by the accused as it instilled fear on a vulnerable woman who did not want to lose a child,” the NPA mentioned.

Molope additionally urged the court docket to think about the traumatic expertise suffered by the sufferer, in addition to the hazard the accused uncovered the child to as a non-medical physician, in that he acted dangerously in the direction of a closely pregnant lady.

“Magistrate Segakweng Moeng shared the State’s sentiments and alluded to the fact that the criminal justice system has a responsibility to protect vulnerable women and children against the likes of Moitshodi,” mentioned Mamothame.