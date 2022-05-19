Traditional healer given life sentence for burning, stabbing girlfriend to death | News24

Thapelo Ramoruki, 29 sentenced to life imprisonment for the homicide of his girlfriend who was set alight and stabbing her within the stomach in 2021. (Supplied)

A North West conventional healer has been given a life sentence for murdering his girlfriend.

Thapelo Ramoruki poured petrol over his girlfriend, set her alight, and repeatedly stabbed her within the stomach in 2021.

The 29-year-old appeared within the Mogwase Regional Court on Wednesday, the place he was sentenced for Tsholofelo Tsheko’s homicide.

He was additional handed six years for pointing a gun and was declared unfit to own a firearm.

On 12 January 2021, Ramoruki, Tsheko, their one-month-old child and Tsheko’s youthful brother drove to a cemetery in Sandfontein, North West.

The three went to the cemetery to carry out a ritual for Ramoruki’s youngster, mentioned National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

“Ramoruki took with him petrol, a pellet gun, a knife and traditional beer for that purpose.

“They then carried out the ritual and subsequently moved to a close-by dam to cleanse themselves earlier than going residence,” said Mamothame.

At the dam, Ramorukihad pointed a gun at himself, then later pointed it at Tsheko and ordered her to hand over the baby to her younger brother.

Ramoruki instructed them to wait in the car and then proceeded to pour the petrol over Tsheko and set her alight, said Mamothame.

“He went on to stab Tsheko within the stomach a number of instances, whereas she was burning,” he said.

According to Mamothame, when Tsheko’s younger brother witnessed the attack and heard his sister screaming for help, he took off in the car to seek help.

Police were alerted and Ramoruki was arrested on the scene.

Tsheko was rushed to Moses Kotane Hospital for medical attention, but she died on 13 January 2021.

According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was multiple injuries, caused by stab and burn wounds.

In aggravation of sentence, Mamothame said advocate Sello Maema had pleaded with the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, as there were no compelling and substantial circumstances to justify that.

“Judge Tebogo Djadje shared the identical sentiment and indicated that there’s a enormous outcry on gender-based violence and femicide and courts ought to restore religion in communities on such critical offences,” Mamothame mentioned.