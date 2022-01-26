Traffic Cones Thrown Off Mass. Ave. Bridge Into Charles River

BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of orange freeway cones now lay on prime of the icy Charles River alongside the Mass. Avenue Bridge. MassDOT says final weekend in a single day somebody threw the cones off the bridge. Some are partly submerged in ice, others lay flat.

The cones have been put out alongside the freeway as a part of a bicycle bridge pilot initiative. Transportation officers are testing it to see if this might finally be made right into a everlasting bike lane.

READ MORE: Likelihood Of Major Winter Storm On Saturday Continues To Grow; Blizzard Conditions Possible

“I think having the cones is a great way to make sure bikers remain safe,” stated Noah Getz, an MIT freshman.

READ MORE: Gov. Baker: After 2 Years Battling Pandemic, State Is Strong

MassDOT say the sort of vandalism disrupts site visitors, pollutes the river and endangers each drivers and bikers.

“The cones are intentionally moveable because this is a pilot to evaluate the longer-term impact of a larger and more permanent bike lane on the bridge,” MassDOT stated.

MORE NEWS: MFA Returns Painting Stolen During World War II

Police are actually asking for the general public’s assist to assist establish who’s accountable.