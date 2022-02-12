Traffic flowing again on the N3 at Ashburton after LPG tanker overturned closing highway | Witness

Both lanes of the N3 have been opened once more on Saturday by 10 am.

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) confirmed that the northbound and southbound lanes at Ashburton have been reopened for visitors after a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker overturned on Friday.

SANRAL’s Eastern area supervisor, Dumisani Nkabinde mentioned it can take time to clear the backlog of visitors within the space.

“Heavy duty tow trucks were used to remove the tanker which enabled us to open the road. This will help ease the traffic that had backed up to approximately 13 kilometres,” said Nkabinde.

Meanwhile, Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Veness said an accident such as this one, in which dangerous chemicals were spilled, requires specialist intervention and a substantial clean-up operation to make the road safe to navigate again and this means an extensive road closure.

“We’re appreciative of the work that’s undertaken to try this, however it’s vital to grasp what triggered the accident in order that such incidences will be prevented in future, as disruptions to the move of products between Johannesburg and the port in Durban have dire financial penalties. The stacking of vehicles and shutting of the N3 for prolonged durations is disastrous for commerce.”