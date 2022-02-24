Traffic police in this Indian city offers discount on traffic fine payments

Traffic advantageous defaulters in Hyderabad lastly have some excellent news as heavy low cost has been supplied on automobiles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The visitors police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, have introduced a reduction on visitors advantageous funds on automobiles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation,as per a report on Asianet.

The new announcement has been made after figuring out a whopping backlog of 600 crore pending challans. As per a press release of the Hyderabad visitors police, the transfer is a ‘humanitarian gesture’ in the direction of the commuters who confronted financial hardships through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the newly introduced low cost scheme, the two-wheeler customers will solely should pay 25% of the general challan quantity, whereas for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), vehicles, jeeps, and heavy automobiles, 50% quantity must be paid. The RTC (Road Transport Corporation) bus house owners pay 30% of dues, whereas the remainder of the quantity might be waived off. Only on-line fee of challans might be accepted in an effort to get the low cost advantages, the Telangana police have introduced.

The visitors police has introduced this low cost to the visitors defaulters who clear the dues throughout the interval. This goes to be a one-time low cost/concession for residents who’ve pending challan.

The particular drive scheduled to happen from March 1 to thirty first. And the police division have urged the defaulters to clear the dues throughout the specified interval in an effort to reap the advantages of the scheme through the month-long drive.

