Tragedy as Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son: ‘The greatest pain a parent can feel’ | Sport

Manchester United ahead Cristiano Ronaldo and his accomplice Georgina Rodriguez revealed on social media that they’d tragically misplaced their new child son, who was a twin to a child woman.

“It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” Ronaldo wrote in a letter posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the delivery of our child woman provides us the energy to reside this second with some hope and happiness.”

A devastated Ronaldo also thanked doctors and nurses for their support.

“We wish to thank the medical doctors and nurses for all their professional care and assist,” the 37-year-old said.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privateness at this very troublesome time.”

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for United through the weekend’s 3-2 win over Norwich and was getting ready to face Liverpool within the Premier League at Anfield on Tuesday evening.