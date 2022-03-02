Tragedy hits world famous Outback Wrangler

The iconic Top End present Outback Wrangler has been hit by tragedy after considered one of their wildlife pioneers tragically misplaced their life.

A beloved crew member from the world well-known National Geographic present Outback Wrangler has died in a helicopter crash.

Chris Wilson, a solid member of the Northern Territory present, headed up by wildlife presenter Matt Wright, died after his helicopter crashed in a distant part of West Arnhem Land.

Mr Wilson, 34, was gathering crocodile eggs at King River along with his 28-year-old colleague Sebastian Robinson on Monday when the incident occurred.

Mr Robinson is preventing for his life in hospital after he was flown to Royal Darwin Hospital, and later Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, in a important situation.

The Fordham Company, the manufacturing group behind Outback Wrangler, confirmed the tragedy in an announcement yesterday.

“Matt Wright, his household and group are completely devastated by the tragic accident yesterday in Arnhem Land,” the corporate stated.

“(They) are heartbroken by the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson,” the assertion stated.

“Our love and thoughts are with Chris’s wife Danielle and two little boys Ted and Austin.

“Matt Wright and his team are assisting authorities with their investigations as to what caused this awful incident.”

The Australian Rescue Coordination Centre, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and NT WorkSafe have been additionally suggested.

NT Police Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson stated an investigation into the crash was underway.

“Authorities reached the site this afternoon and confirmed the death of a 34-year-old man. The survivor, a 28-year-old man, was transported to Royal Darwin Hospital,” she stated.

NT Police stated it was suggested of the helicopter crash shortly earlier than 11am on Monday and despatched its nearest officers, situated on the Goulburn Islands, to the location.

It took the officers “several hours” to journey to King River by boat and CareFlight additionally dispatched a rescue helicopter.

Outback Wrangler showcases the very best of the Top End to greater than 100 international locations by means of its spot on the National Geographic channel.

The present often featured Mr Wright and Mr Wilson flying helicopters and steering airboats all through among the most distant elements of the Northern Territory as they wrangled large saltwater crocodiles and relocated them.

Mr Wilson, referred to as “Willow” on the present, described himself on Instagram as a “crocodile wrangler and outback adventurer”.

He is survived by his spouse and two sons.