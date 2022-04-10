Tragedy strikes Dale College again as 1st team rugby player dies after sustaining head injury in match | Sport

A primary workforce rugby participant from Dale College has died after sustaining head accidents throughout a match on Saturday.

Matric pupil Liyabona Teyise was rushed to hospital after the incident, however died through the night time.

It is the second tragedy to hit the varsity in a matter of days after Lisakhanya Lwana was discovered useless on Tuesday.

Tragedy has struck Dale College for the second time this week after first workforce rugby participant Liyabona Teyise died on Saturday after struggling a head harm throughout a recreation.

According to the varsity, Teyise suffered a collision in a match in opposition to Port Rex Technical High School first workforce that was being performed at that faculty in East London.

Teyise misplaced consciousness briefly, however was then capable of stroll off the sphere the place he was attended to by a pitch-side medical workforce.

After having bother respiration and being given oxygen, Teyise was then rushed to Frere Provincial Hospital the place he underwent an emergency CT Scan which revealed bleeding on the mind.

He died through the night time.

Dale College headmaster Garth Shaw was on the venue and, on Sunday morning, woke as much as the information from Teyise’s household confirming that he had died.

Teyise performed lock for his workforce and was sporting a scrum cap when he took contact in a second that Shaw described as “seemingly innocent” at first. The incident passed off simply earlier than half-time.

Upon regaining consciousness, Teyise needed to return to the enjoying subject however he was taken to hospital as an alternative with the referee suspecting a concussion.

Shaw mentioned he was “devastated” by the information.

“He was a fantastic, brilliant kid,” Shaw instructed Sport24 on Sunday.

“I have spoken to members of staff this morning who have all confirmed the same very positive reflections. He was hard-working, polite, diligent, respectful and also respected by everyone – his peers and teachers – at the school.

“It’s simply so tragic and I’m completely devastated for his household.”

Shaw commended the school and medical staff at Port Rex for how they responded to the situation.

“I used to be very impressed by them they usually did all they may,” mentioned Shaw.

This is the second tragedy to hit the Eastern Cape college in a matter of days after 17-year-old Lisakhanya ‘Carter’ Lwana, additionally a primary workforce rugby participant, was found dead on Tuesday having been missing since final Saturday.

“It’s horrendous,” said Shaw.

“It’s virtually unattainable to imagine that our faculty has gone by this in a matter of days, however I’m simply devastated for each of the households.

“The support from everyone including the department of education, from within the school, the governing body and the entire community has been incredible.”