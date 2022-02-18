Tragic twist in shark attack tragedy

Ocean lover Simon Nellist was killed by a shark in Little Bay on Wednesday, simply days earlier than a vital change was due.

A heartbreaking new element has emerged in Sydney’s shark assault tragedy, after it was revealed that new security nets had been as a result of be put in inside days.

On Wednesday afternoon, diving teacher Simon Nellist was killed after being attacked by a big shark in Sydney’s Little Bay.

The loss of life of the 35-year-old Wolli Creek man, who was about to be married and who was initially from the UK, despatched shockwaves throughout the nation, changing into the primary shark fatality to rock Sydney in nearly 60 years.

But a senior authorities scientist has revealed the favored space was as a result of obtain a vital security improve inside weeks, which doubtlessly might have averted the incident.

Marine knowledgeable Dr Paul Butcher, a NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) principal analysis scientist, instructed the UK’s The Australian{that a} marine drumline which spots and captures sharks earlier than they will enter swimming spots frequented by people was about to be arrange within the space.

Little Bay was certainly one of only a few seashores but to have the lifesaving measures put in as a part of a brand new authorities initiative, the Shark Meshing Bather Protection program.

“We’re rolling SMART drum lines out in the Sydney region, around where this incident happened, in about two weeks,” Dr Butcher instructed the publication.

He added that if the shark that attacked Mr Nellist was captured within the nets, “a decision (will) have to be made” as as to whether it was culled or not.

But Dr Butcher predicted the predator may very well be as much as 100km away by now, that means it was unlikely to be caught, and added that the highest precedence now was “getting those drumlines in the water straight away”.

Meanwhile, Randwick mayor Dylan Parker additionally instructed the Daily Telegraph the council had been working with the DPI to “trial new technologies along our coast, including drumlines, drones and the like”, though it was “too early to know” whether or not they would have helped keep away from the tragedy.

It comes after it emerged that Mr Nellist himself was a fierce advocate of marine life, and rallied in opposition to shark security measures.

“Shark net and drum lines protect no one and kill all kinds of marine life each year,” he wrote in a Facebook put up simply six months in the past.

Mr Nellist, a former Royal Air Force serviceman, was initially from Cornwall in England, and arrived in Australia round six years in the past.

He was killed throughout his day by day ocean swim, and was making ready for charity occasion The Malabar Magic Ocean Swim, scheduled for Sunday.

The occasion has since been cancelled within the wake of the fatality.

What are SMART drumlines?

According to the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) web site, “SMART” stands for Shark-Management-Alert-In-RealTime.

SMART drumlines include an anchor, two buoys and a satellite-linked GPS communications unit connected to a hook baited with one sea mullet.

A triggering magnet is connected to the communications unit. When a shark takes the bait and places strain on the road, the magnet is launched alerting the boat crew and DPI scientists that there’s an animal on the road. Once alerted, the staff responds inside half-hour to tag and launch the shark or different marine animal.

SMART drumlines are set each morning, relying on climate, roughly 500m offshore at a depth of between 8-15m of water. They are collected on the finish of every day and aren’t left in a single day.

The new know-how permits goal sharks – which embrace White, Bull and Tiger sharks, that are the species mostly concerned in shark bites in NSW – to be intercepted past the surf break, and as soon as caught, they’re tagged and relocated 1km offshore.

SMART drumlines have been trialled on the North Coast since December 2016, and two three-month trials had been undertaken in northern Sydney from February to May and August to December 2019.

The trials had been carried out at Barrenjoey to Newport seashores at Palm, Whale, Avalon, Bilgola and Newport and Dee Why to Manly seashores at Dee Why, Curl Curl, Freshwater, Queenscliff and Manly.