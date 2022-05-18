Train driver dies and dozens injured in crash near Barcelona

A pair of trains collided outdoors Barcelona on 16 May, killing the motive force and injuring dozens extra, Catalan regional authorities acknowledged.

According to the regional emergency providers, 85 individuals sustained accidents. 77 of them have been launched instantly and eight have been taken into hospital.

At round 6 p.m., a freight prepare collided with a passenger prepare at Sant Boi de Llobregat station, 14 km (8.7 mi) from Barcelona.

Regional authorities launched a press release saying that the affect precipitated the demise of the motive force of the passenger prepare.

Jordi Puignero (Catalan regional vice chairman), visited the scene on Monday night and instructed reporters that an investigation into the reason for Monday’s crash would start instantly.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: “My deepest condolences for the household of prepare driver who died within the derailment.

