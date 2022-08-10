Trains, not cars, should run along proposed tunnel on Brisbane’s northside

The August 2022 choices for Brisbane’s north-west motorway tunnels and bus corridors. The dotted and strong crimson traces are proposed tunnels. Credit:Brisbane City Council’s North West Transport Corridor Study Rail Back on Track believes a six-lane motorway is the improper emphasis for future transport in south-east Queensland. “For rail to be dismissed for a six-lane motorway, with suggestions that we might have rail maybe by 2041 if you are lucky, is just not what it is about for south-east Queensland,” Dow mentioned. The group as an alternative believes an underground rail line ought to run from the brand new Exhibition Station in direction of Stafford alongside the identical Trouts Road alignment. It may then run alongside a mixture of floor routes and tunnels earlier than becoming a member of the prevailing North Coast Line at Strathpine.

“You would go under the sensitive bits in a tunnel,” Dow mentioned. “That would allow trains to run rapidly into the northern line [North Coast Line] around Strathpine and avoid the congestion log-jam around Strathpine and Northgate. “And that would shorten the journey time to the Sunshine Coast.” A plan to show Trouts Road right into a four-lane freeway from Stafford to Albany Creek 40 years in the past was a misplaced alternative, in line with Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner. Credit:Tony Moore Dow mentioned the just lately launched enterprise case needs to be a set off for debate as a result of “years of delays” had dominated out Trouts Road as a viable surface-level different. “What it does show is that inaction has its costs. We’ve lost the corridor, really.”