Trains, not cars, should run along proposed tunnel on Brisbane’s northside
Rail Back on Track believes a six-lane motorway is the improper emphasis for future transport in south-east Queensland.
“For rail to be dismissed for a six-lane motorway, with suggestions that we might have rail maybe by 2041 if you are lucky, is just not what it is about for south-east Queensland,” Dow mentioned.
The group as an alternative believes an underground rail line ought to run from the brand new Exhibition Station in direction of Stafford alongside the identical Trouts Road alignment.
It may then run alongside a mixture of floor routes and tunnels earlier than becoming a member of the prevailing North Coast Line at Strathpine.
“You would go under the sensitive bits in a tunnel,” Dow mentioned. “That would allow trains to run rapidly into the northern line [North Coast Line] around Strathpine and avoid the congestion log-jam around Strathpine and Northgate.
“And that would shorten the journey time to the Sunshine Coast.”
Dow mentioned the just lately launched enterprise case needs to be a set off for debate as a result of “years of delays” had dominated out Trouts Road as a viable surface-level different.
“What it does show is that inaction has its costs. We’ve lost the corridor, really.”
He mentioned the Department of Main Roads’ North West Transport Corridor website listed the route as a “multi-modal corridor” for highway, rail and lively transport, however had no particular plans.
Rail Back on Track additionally mentioned rail can’t be “co-located” with vehicles in a motorway tunnel.
“Fire and safety regulations don’t allow it,” Dow mentioned.
“The bus and train tunnel could not be done either, for the same reasons, and now we have the same concept re-emerging as the car and train tunnel,” he mentioned. “I just don’t think it’s achievable.”
Transport Minister Mark Bailey on Tuesday rejected the six-lane motorway as a “feeble plan.”