Trans actor Evie Macdonald is only 16 and she’s already made history

Macdonald is a present to these followers, who’ve treasured little else to look to in phrases on display screen illustration. She notes the slim pickings, each right here and overseas, though there’s one present, moreover her personal, that has impressed.

“I have seen series such as Euphoria that have trans characters as lead characters, and I think that’s really good to see,” she says.

In specific, Macdonald admires the way in which that present declines to sensationalise the presence of its trans character. “To have a trans character playing alongside the main character, and not have it mentioned at all in the first couple of episodes, was actually really strategically smart. Because it’s showing that trans people are just normal and should be seen as every other human being. I really liked how they did that, how they didn’t put a label on her, and they just let people watch the show.”

Macdonald’s want to affix the leisure trade dates, in her telling, from a younger age, when she appeared on the TV information and determined, “that’s what I want to be doing” – the TV half, not the information. It was the fortuitous circumstance of a Facebook advert, noticed by her mom, that set her on the street to her dream.