Trans actor Sushant Divgikar visits NYC from Mumbai to see their appearance on a Times Square billboard. Watch

Sushant Divgikar, a trans actor, not too long ago made their debut look on a Times Square billboard in New York. Divgikar, who gained the title of Mr Gay India 2014 and is a former Bigg Boss contestant, took to Instagram to share a video of them celebrating this particular second. The video reveals them standing in entrance of the billboard and posing as their image flashes on the display screen behind. Along with the video, additionally they shared a descriptive put up detailing the contributions of their shut ones of their success.

“Dreams come true! Work hard, believe and MANIFEST! Look mom(s) and dad, I did it!” they wrote whereas posting the video. In the following few traces, they defined that they wrote “mom(s)” as a result of apart from their organic mom, their drag mom and different great trans activists additionally helped them. Sushant Divgikar’s drag title is Rani KoHEnur.

“My dad on the other hand, is not just a father to me, he is a father to hundreds of queer kids who don’t get the love and support from their own biological fathers! I have been lucky to be born into this family! I owe it all to you,” they wrote. In the put up, additionally they thanked others together with their supervisor, workforce members, and pals.

While explaining about their response, additionally they added, “Aaahhhh okay I’ve been screaming & shouting & fainting every now & then! This is so much to process!”

Divgikar additionally added a line to inspire different queer artists. “I want all my wonderful queer artistes to know that if I can do this, so can you!” they shared.

The video opens to point out them assembly their pals at Times Square in New York. It is seen that they’re very excited and may’t cease smiling. Then then go on to face in entrance of a billboard. Once their title and movie seem on the billboard, their expression is such that it’s going to depart you smiling too.

The billboard signifies that Rani KoHEnur can be a co-host within the present House of Pride by Revry, a streaming platform that focuses on queer content material and creators, in affiliation with McDonald’s.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours in the past. Since being shared, it has gathered over 7.8 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. It has additionally gathered practically 60,000 likes. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up appreciative feedback.

“You deserve it ALL! So much love and magic you are! Beyond Proud!” wrote singer-VJ Anusha Dandekar. “Super freaking proud of you… Yayyyyyyyy,” posted artist Meghna Naidu. “More power to Rani,” commented choreographer Melvin Louis. Many additionally celebrated Divgikar’s success by sharing coronary heart emoticons.

A day earlier, Divgikar additionally shared a put up asserting the billboard associated information to everybody.

What are your ideas on the great video?