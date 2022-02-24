TRANSCRIPT: Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador pleads at the Security Council for war to stop

Moments after Russia introduced the invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian consultant to the United Nations launched an intense, last-ditch name for Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease the warfare.

At an emergency assembly of the U.N. Security Council in New York Wednesday night time, Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya held up his smartphone and shook it towards his Russian counterpart, demanding he put an finish the invasion proper then and there.

“Call Putin, call [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov to stop aggression,” Kyslytsya implored in his speech absolutely in English (full textual content under). And on the finish of his deal with, he warned: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador.”

Russia occurs to carry the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council, so its ambassador to the U.N., Vassily Nebenzia, was chairing over a litany of charged speeches by member states towards Russia.

Kyslytsya stated Nebenzia ought to hand the Security Council presidency over to a “legitimate member.”

Here is the total textual content of the Ukrainian ambassador’s Wednesday night time deal with on the U.N. Security Council.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya: Distinguished members of the Security Council, Secretary-General, Undersecretary,

Before I attempt to ship elements of the assertion that I got here right here with tonight — most of it’s already ineffective, since 10 p.m. New York time — I want to cite Article 4 of the U.N. Charter. And it says:

Membership within the United Nations is open to all different peace-loving states which settle for the obligations contained within the current Charter and, within the judgment of the Organization, are ready and prepared to hold out these obligations.

Russia will not be in a position to perform any of the obligations. The ambassador of the Russian Federation three minutes in the past confirmed that his president declared a warfare on my nation. So earlier than I learn elements of my assertion, I want to avail the presence of the secretary-general and request the secretary-general to distribute among the many members of the Security Council and the members of the General Assembly the authorized memos by the authorized council of the United Nations dated December 1991, and particularly, the authorized memo dated nineteenth of December, 1991. The one which we have been making an attempt to get out of the secretariat for a really very long time and had been denied to get it.

The Article 4, paragraph 2 of the constitution reads:

The admission of any such state to membership within the United Nations will probably be effected by a choice of the General Assembly upon the advice of the Security Council.

Mr. Secretary-General, please instruct the secretariat to distribute among the many members of the Security Council and the members of the General Assembly a choice by the Security Council dated December 1991 that recommends that the Russian Federation is usually a member of this group, in addition to a choice by the General Assembly dated December 1991 the place the General Assembly welcomes the Russian Federation to this group.

It can be a miracle if the secretariat is ready to produce such choices.

There is nothing within the Charter of the United Nations about continuity, as a sneaky technique to get into the group.

So after I was coming right here an hour in the past or so, I used to be aspiring to ask the Russian ambassador to substantiate, on the file, that the Russian troops is not going to begin firing at Ukrainians as we speak and go forward with the offensive. It grew to become ineffective 48 minutes. Because about 48 minutes in the past, your president declared warfare on Ukraine.

So now I want to ask the ambassador of the Russian Federation to say on the file that at this very second your troops don’t shell and bomb Ukrainian cities, that your troops don’t transfer within the territory of Ukraine.

You have a smartphone, you may name Lavrov proper now. We could make a pause to allow you to exit and name him.

If you aren’t ready to provide an affirmative reply, the Russian Federation must relinquish tasks of the president of the Security Council, go these tasks of a legit member of the Security Council, a member that’s respectful of the constitution. And I ask the members of the Security Council to convene an emergency assembly instantly and contemplate all essential draft choices to cease the warfare.

You declared the warfare. It is the accountability of this physique to cease the warfare.

Because it is too late, my expensive colleagues, to discuss de-escalation. Too late. The Russian declared the warfare on the file.

(He raises his smartphone and shakes it, gesturing towards the Russian ambassador.)

Should I play the video of your president? Ambassador, shall I do this proper now? You can affirm it.

(The Russian ambassador begins to talk to reply him.)

Do not interrupt me, please. Thank you.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia: Then do not ask me questions if you find yourself talking. Proceed together with your assertion.

Kyslytsya: Anyway. You declared the warfare. It is the accountability of this physique to cease the warfare. So I name on each considered one of you to do every part attainable to cease the warfare.

Or ought to I play the video together with your president declaring the warfare?

Thank you very a lot.

Nebenzia: I need to say that I thank the consultant of Ukraine for his assertion and questions I wasn’t planning to reply them, as a result of I’ve already stated all I do know at this level. Waking up Minister Lavrov at the moment will not be one thing I plan to do. He stated the knowledge that we’ve will probably be one thing we offer.

(Later within the assembly)

Kyslytsya: Well as I stated, relinquish your duties because the chair. Call Putin, name Lavrov to cease aggression. And I welcome the choice of some members of this council to fulfill as quickly as attainable to think about the mandatory determination that may condemn the aggression that you’ll launch on my individuals. There is not any purgatory for warfare criminals. They go straight to hell. Ambassador.

Nebenzia: I wished to say in conclusion that we aren’t being aggressive towards the Ukrainian individuals, however towards the junta that’s in energy in Kyiv.