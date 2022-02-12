Transgender North Attleboro High Student Allegedly Attacked After Basketball Game

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a transgender North Attleboro High School pupil was allegedly attacked following a basketball recreation towards Foxboro Tuesday evening.

What began as a verbal battle inside North Attleboro High School finally spilled into the car parking zone, ending when some Foxboro college students assaulted the North Attleboro pupil, allegedly calling her offensive slurs as a result of she is transgender.

“This was a deeply upsetting and disturbing incident that in no way reflects the values and principles of North Attleboro Public Schools,” Superintendent John Antonucci wrote in an announcement. “We strive to provide a welcoming, supportive and above all safe learning environment for all, and denounce all acts of hate and violence.”

Foxboro Superintendent Amy Berdos added that the incident, “is contrary to everything that the Foxboro Schools teach and believe in. Acts of hate and discrimination have no place in our community.”

WBZ spoke with the scholar’s mom, who stated that the household doesn’t really feel comfy coming ahead whereas police examine the assault however hopes that her daughter’s expertise teaches others about hate. The woman is okay bodily following the assault.

“It was pretty upsetting,” North Attleboro junior Aiden Moebius advised WBZ. “It was just really upsetting for the LGBTQ community. A lot of people were upset about it, and it just felt very shallow for Foxboro.”

Moebius stated the principal of the highschool spoke to college students concerning the incident on Thursday. “I’m glad we are having that kind of conversation about it because people don’t really talk about that kind of stuff very often,” he added.

The National Center for Transgender Equity advised WBZ that violence towards transgender folks is on the rise. “Last year saw the highest number of violent deaths for transgender and nonbinary people since we started tracking the data,” stated Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, government director of the NCTE. “Transgender people should be able to live their lives – and go to a basketball game or any other event – without fear of harassment, discrimination or violence.”