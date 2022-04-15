Transnet expects to brave more rain as it works to restore access to Durban port | Fin24

Part of Caversham street in Pinetown has been washed away on April 12, 2022 in Durban.

Transnet stated it’s figuring out different entry routes for vans heading to its terminals at its Durban port after a hellish week of flooding.

Weather forecasts point out that extra rain is coming, as contractors put together to restore a washed-away portion of Bayhead Road.

Transnet stated transport resumed on Thursday after clearing particles whereas a gasoline pipeline was restored and the Kings Rest railway has been partially reopened.

Transnet stated it’s figuring out different entry routes for vans heading to its terminals at its Durban port after a hellish week of flooding. This follows a return to operation for Transnet’s Durban Port. Road freight and logistics have been rocked by the harm to street infrastructure from extreme rain, prompting Transnet to suspend operations at its Durban port as a precaution on Tuesday.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi advised Fin24 on Thursday that the harm evaluation by Transnet and the Department of Public Enterprises was nonetheless ongoing.

An announcement from Transnet on Thursday night indicated that the entity had carried out a harm evaluation to the port in Durban and appointed contractors to revive Bayhead Road to permit the move of site visitors to and from the port.

“Contractors are expected to work throughout the weekend on repair work of the washed away area of Bayhead Road. There is rain forecast for eThekwini over the weekend, which could impact the conclusion of this work.”

READ | Eskom, Transnet intervene in flooding impact as Durban port resumes operation

Transnet added that an entry street to the Island View container terminal had been recognized to be used within the Bluff space and the entity bought settlement from the neighborhood and authorities to loosen up municipal by-laws to permit it to offer vans entry to the terminal.

“The port will continue to prioritise evacuation of essential goods, including food, medical supplies, and petroleum products during this time.”

According to the assertion, transport on the Durban port resumed on Thursday afternoon after particles had been cleared. The gasoline pipeline was additionally operational and King’s Rest railway has been partially reopened.

Meanwhile, Road Freight Association (RFA) CEO Gavin Kelly advised Fin24 that there have been far fewer vans travelling in affected areas.

“The restriction of movement is thus a huge percentage of freight movements. All imports and exports that move through the Port of Durban are currently affected. Access routes are being assessed and there may be some further information available from next week,” stated Kelly.

READ | Flood-stricken KZN may face more insurance premium hikes



Road freight volumes decreased considerably as roads have been broken and truckers already en route to gather or ship masses couldn’t full their journeys on schedule. The nationwide authorities kicked off its interventions by way of the Department of Public Enterprises, Transnet, and Eskom on Wednesday.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby visited the Port of Durban on Wednesday afternoon to evaluate the extent of the flood harm.

PTA Petroleum issued a round to its clients on Wednesday by which its operations director, Kay Chetty, stated resulting from in depth harm to street, water, and electrical energy infrastructure, the corporate has needed to droop all of its operations.