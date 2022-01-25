Transparency International: Bulgaria bogged down in corruption under President Radev

Bulgaria is deteriorating its place within the world anti-corruption rating. The poorest nation within the EU falls two positions decrease evaluating to 2020. In the newest Corruption Perception Index, Bulgaria ranked from 76th to 78th out of 180 international locations. Thus, previously 12 months 2021 Bulgaria continues to be the EU nation by which the native inhabitants has the strongest notion that corruption is spreading.

Bulgaria is ranked subsequent to international locations similar to Burkina Faso and Benin. The closest to Bulgaria’s index from the EU nation within the rating is Hungary (73rd), and the neighbour of Bulgaria Romania that has climbed to 66th place.

Analysts recall that Bulgaria’s place within the anti-corruption rating was repeatedly used as an event for political assaults in opposition to the federal government of former right-wing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. He and his political occasion GERB dominated Bulgaria from 2009 to early 2021 with a brief break. The fundamental opponent of Borissov was the pro-Russian President Rumen Radev.

Commentators notice now that the present rating of Transparency International is definitely an evaluation of Radev’s battle in opposition to corruption, as a result of he dominated the poorest EU nation de facto alone in 2021 with two successive caretaker governments. Radev elected and appointed all ministers in each cupboards.

