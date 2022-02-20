Transparency watchdog boss: Conflict of interest reports ‘serious’ for Munich Security Conference

BERLIN — Indications that outgoing Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger used the convention to additional his private enterprise pursuits “are serious” and the discussion board must take steps to forestall such exercise sooner or later, Transparency International Chief Executive Daniel Eriksson mentioned.

“The accusations are serious and they should be treated seriously by the Munich Security Conference,” Eriksson instructed Bavarian state broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk in an interview from the conference Sunday. “This type of behind-the-scenes dealmaking should become a thing of a past.”

Eriksson was responding to proof of conflicts of curiosity, detailed by POLITICO final week, between Ischinger’s position as chairman of the nonprofit annual convention and his myriad enterprise actions with sponsors and others related to the occasion.

Ischinger instructed German media individually that the recommendations of conflicts of curiosity had been “absurd” and that he has a “clean conscience.”

Considered to be a very powerful occasion of its variety in international coverage and safety circles, the convention drew to an in depth on Sunday after three days of discussions about world flashpoints, resembling Ukraine, and keynote addresses by the likes of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Behind the scenes, Ischinger’s enterprise actions and the shadow the controversy has solid on the convention was a topic of intense debate, a number of attendees mentioned.

Ischinger mentioned earlier than this yr’s convention that he would hand over the day-to-day working of the occasion to a successor on the conclusion of this yr’s gathering, however will stay concerned because the chairman of its board.

Eriksson referred to as on Ischinger’s successor, Christoph Heusgen, to indicate a “higher degree of integrity” to make sure that the convention avoids conflicts of curiosity going ahead.