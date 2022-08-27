Transport and logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan have great significance to Kazakhstan – experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The transport and

logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan are essential for Kazakhstan

as we speak knowledgeable in economics Aslan Asimzade advised Trend.

According to him, it includes the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

(BTK), which permits the connection of Europe with Asia.

“On the opposite hand, the geographical location of Azerbaijan in

the North-South hall can also be an essential issue. Kazakhstan

could be an essential associate for Azerbaijan to enter the markets of

Central Asia, and Azerbaijan could be an essential associate for

Kazakhstan to enter the European markets. For this cause, the

signing of sure business and financial paperwork between two

international locations has an enormous significance. Among the signed paperwork, the

paperwork concerning cargo transportation must be highlighted,”

Asimzade stated.

“Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are essential companions of The Belt

and Road Chinese Initiative, a world infrastructure improvement

technique. Therefore, it is important for each international locations to develop

their transport logistics capabilities and change expertise in

these points. All the paperwork signed on the first assembly of the

Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council contribute to the

implementation of the above-mentioned components and a big

enhance in financial relations between the 2 international locations, together with

overseas commerce turnover and funding,” he said.

In addition, in keeping with the symptoms for 2020, the overseas

commerce turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $142

million.

“Kazakhstan ranks roughly fourth among the many CIS

Commonwealth of Independent States international locations by way of overseas

commerce turnover with Azerbaijan. Of course, this can be a crucial

and excessive indicator. However, I believe that as we speak Azerbaijan and

Kazakhstan have the chance to understand the excessive financial

potential of overseas commerce turnover of a number of billion {dollars}.

Azerbaijan is aware of that as we speak the primary space figuring out the

sustainable improvement of nations is investments. Direct

investments with expertise switch are essential. For this cause,

it is important that Azerbaijani traders spend money on Kazakhstan, and

Kazakh traders spend money on Azerbaijan,” the knowledgeable knowledgeable.

“Kazakhstan is making severe progress in excessive tech. In this

case, the talked about applied sciences and their switch could also be very important to

us. These applied sciences may also be used inside the framework of the

excessive agricultural potential of Karabakh. The use of excessive tech in

agriculture can result in a rise in productiveness and extra

sustainable meals safety. Kazakhstan has in depth expertise in

this subject. For this cause, it is essential for Azerbaijan to review

Kazakhstan’s expertise on this space,” Asimzade added.

Another knowledgeable in economics Emin Garibli stated that Kazakhstan is

one of many largest international locations within the Caucasus area, and the

enchancment of overseas financial relations will result in a rise

in commerce turnover between the 2 international locations.

“The paperwork signed through the first assembly of the

Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council point out that the commerce

turnover between each international locations will enhance. In addition, mutual

investments and the financial system needs to be anticipated to develop. Kazakhstan

and Azerbaijan have a considerable amount of assets – each by way of

capital and positions within the world financial system,” Garibli stated.

An essential issue, in keeping with him, is that each Azerbaijan

and Kazakhstan are positioned in such a means that routes connecting

Europe with Asia cross by way of their territories.

“The enchancment of overseas financial relations will enhance

commerce turnover between these continents. In addition, the present

geopolitical scenario on this planet signifies that the corridors

passing by way of the territories of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have

nice possibilities of additional speedy improvement. Kazakhstan is wanting

to start out exporting its oil merchandise by way of the territory of

Azerbaijan, which, to begin with, will enhance Azerbaijan’s place

on this planet financial system. Frequent conferences are held between the 2

international locations, the economies of the international locations are diversifying,

establishments are being created to fight the challenges that each

states face,” Garibli added.