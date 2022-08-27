Transport and logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan have great significance to Kazakhstan – experts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The transport and
logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan are essential for Kazakhstan
as we speak knowledgeable in economics Aslan Asimzade advised Trend.
According to him, it includes the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
(BTK), which permits the connection of Europe with Asia.
“On the opposite hand, the geographical location of Azerbaijan in
the North-South hall can also be an essential issue. Kazakhstan
could be an essential associate for Azerbaijan to enter the markets of
Central Asia, and Azerbaijan could be an essential associate for
Kazakhstan to enter the European markets. For this cause, the
signing of sure business and financial paperwork between two
international locations has an enormous significance. Among the signed paperwork, the
paperwork concerning cargo transportation must be highlighted,”
Asimzade stated.
“Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are essential companions of The Belt
and Road Chinese Initiative, a world infrastructure improvement
technique. Therefore, it is important for each international locations to develop
their transport logistics capabilities and change expertise in
these points. All the paperwork signed on the first assembly of the
Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council contribute to the
implementation of the above-mentioned components and a big
enhance in financial relations between the 2 international locations, together with
overseas commerce turnover and funding,” he said.
In addition, in keeping with the symptoms for 2020, the overseas
commerce turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $142
million.
“Kazakhstan ranks roughly fourth among the many CIS
Commonwealth of Independent States international locations by way of overseas
commerce turnover with Azerbaijan. Of course, this can be a crucial
and excessive indicator. However, I believe that as we speak Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan have the chance to understand the excessive financial
potential of overseas commerce turnover of a number of billion {dollars}.
Azerbaijan is aware of that as we speak the primary space figuring out the
sustainable improvement of nations is investments. Direct
investments with expertise switch are essential. For this cause,
it is important that Azerbaijani traders spend money on Kazakhstan, and
Kazakh traders spend money on Azerbaijan,” the knowledgeable knowledgeable.
“Kazakhstan is making severe progress in excessive tech. In this
case, the talked about applied sciences and their switch could also be very important to
us. These applied sciences may also be used inside the framework of the
excessive agricultural potential of Karabakh. The use of excessive tech in
agriculture can result in a rise in productiveness and extra
sustainable meals safety. Kazakhstan has in depth expertise in
this subject. For this cause, it is essential for Azerbaijan to review
Kazakhstan’s expertise on this space,” Asimzade added.
Another knowledgeable in economics Emin Garibli stated that Kazakhstan is
one of many largest international locations within the Caucasus area, and the
enchancment of overseas financial relations will result in a rise
in commerce turnover between the 2 international locations.
“The paperwork signed through the first assembly of the
Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council point out that the commerce
turnover between each international locations will enhance. In addition, mutual
investments and the financial system needs to be anticipated to develop. Kazakhstan
and Azerbaijan have a considerable amount of assets – each by way of
capital and positions within the world financial system,” Garibli stated.
An essential issue, in keeping with him, is that each Azerbaijan
and Kazakhstan are positioned in such a means that routes connecting
Europe with Asia cross by way of their territories.
“The enchancment of overseas financial relations will enhance
commerce turnover between these continents. In addition, the present
geopolitical scenario on this planet signifies that the corridors
passing by way of the territories of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have
nice possibilities of additional speedy improvement. Kazakhstan is wanting
to start out exporting its oil merchandise by way of the territory of
Azerbaijan, which, to begin with, will enhance Azerbaijan’s place
on this planet financial system. Frequent conferences are held between the 2
international locations, the economies of the international locations are diversifying,
establishments are being created to fight the challenges that each
states face,” Garibli added.