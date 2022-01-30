Transport ministry introduces fire protection system in passenger, school buses

As per research, fireplace incidents in buses trigger accidents to passengers primarily resulting from warmth and smoke within the passenger compartment.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched a hearth alarm system and fireplace safety system within the passenger and college buses. The ministry issued a notification stating that the anti-fire system has been launched by way of an modification within the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-135 for Type III buses.

‘Type III’ buses are these which have been designed and constructed for long-distance passenger transport for seated passengers and college buses.

As per research, fireplace incidents in buses trigger accidents to passengers primarily resulting from warmth and smoke within the passenger compartment.

The transport ministry notification said that these accidents will be prevented if the warmth and smoke within the passenger compartment are managed by offering a further evacuation time to occupants by thermal administration throughout fireplace incidents. Thus, an lively fireplace safety system primarily based on water mist and a standalone fireplace alarm system have been designed for buses to handle the temperature within the passenger compartment inside 50 levels centigrade.

The mentioned modification to the usual for Type III autos has been undertaken in session with stakeholders and specialists from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) – a DRDO institution. CFEES works within the space of fireplace danger evaluation, fireplace suppression applied sciences, modelling and simulation.

(with inputs from ANI)

