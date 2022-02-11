Transport union tells COVID ‘freedom convoy’ to truck off

The self-declared “freedom convoy” that’s planning to descend on Brussels subsequent week to protest COVID-19 measures will not get a lot love from Belgium’s truckers.

A coordinated pan-European convoy of anti-vaccine protesters is planning to reach within the Belgian capital on February 14.

The protest is taking a web page from Canadian truck convoys complaining about vaccine and masks mandates. The motion initially protested a vaccine requirement for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border, however is now a lot broader; it is blockaded Ottawa for 2 weeks and prompted the province of Ontario to declare a state of emergency.

Brussels police count on protesters from different EU international locations to begin arriving Sunday afternoon, in line with Bruzz. In France, convoys had been headed to Paris on Friday, regardless of a police ban on getting into the capital.

Frank Moreels, head of Belgium’s transport union BTB, worries Europe’s “copycat” motion, which he mentioned counts far-right teams, conspiracy theorists and scared residents amongst its organizers, is browsing on an “angry truckers” wave whereas misrepresenting the real issues of truck drivers.

“It’s an attempt from a specific corner to hijack the trucker community,” he warned.

When the COVID pandemic first hit the Continent, truckers kept working to make sure a gentle stream of products — though haphazard and sometimes sudden restrictions typically left drivers stranded in border visitors jams. Moreels estimated that greater than 90 % of truckers are vaccinated, and he mentioned he is not conscious of members of his union planning to affix the protests.

“They absolutely don’t appreciate the fact that a small group is besmirching the profession with false arguments. Especially since the real problems aren’t being discussed,” he mentioned.

Europe, like different elements of the world, is grappling with a major shortage of drivers and trucker unions warn worsening working situations, exacerbated by a scarcity of safe and well-equipped parking areas, poor pay, excessive stress and a scarcity of respect for the occupation are draining the workforce. Unions have pinned hopes for enchancment on new EU trucker rules that begin making use of this month.

Philippe Degraef, president of transport operators group Febetra, additionally distanced himself from the protests, saying: “Blockages are never, ever, the adequate way to solve perceived problems.”

On Thursday, Belgian authorities banned the convoy from protesting in Brussels. Police will perform checks on the border and protesters who attain Brussels will likely be diverted to a parking zone behind the Atomium — the enduring mannequin of an atom that is one of many metropolis’s hallmarks.

“We’re doing everything we can to avoid Brussels from getting blocked,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said.