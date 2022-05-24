TRASHED UEFA Europa Conference League trophy: the stunning details | Inside UEFA

“This is the culmination of months of work.” You’d be forgiven for considering that’s a membership supervisor talking after his crew have received a European title. But they’re really the phrases of Alberto Iacovacci, whose firm made the model new UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

The gorgeous 11kg, 57.5cm prize is a monument to Italian manufacturing expertise and boasts a particular English design. The eye is immediately drawn to the 32 hexagonal bars that stretch upwards from the bottom in a sleek curve. These spines symbolize each crew within the group stage of the event and, in response to designer Jon Marshall, “the flight of the ball when a free-kick is struck towards goal”.

Creating the imaginative and prescient

Bringing Marshall’s imaginative and prescient to life wasn’t simple for Avellino-based Iaco Group, as CEO Iacovacci explains. “It’s very difficult to bend precious metals; it has to be done at very high temperatures and with hand-held tools. Finding the way to make these long pieces took over a year. Manipulating and polishing them was problematic and required many attempts with different methods.”





Close-up: the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy

The entire operation was primarily accomplished by hand, with precision equipment concerned for a few third of the method. Constructing such an intricate creation was a supply of delight for the masterly metalsmiths. “Everything from the challenges of the geometry to the material gave us huge motivation to deliver something of maximum quality,” says Iacovacci. “We have worked on many cups, including the European Championship Henri Delaunay Cup and the Nations League, but this is one of our most unusual trophies. It’s modern and classic at the same time, and very elegant. It will be very emotional when the winning captain raises it to the sky for the first time.”

Concept of ‘openness’

And we’ll witness extra of the victorious skipper than regular, says Marshall. “The concept of ‘openness’ runs through this project: UEFA developed this tournament to open up a chance of glory for clubs from smaller cities and towns. So we came up with a literal manifestation of openness, between the spines. You will see the players’ faces through the lower half of the cup when they lift it and are passing it around. And the gold sections will produce a warm glow on their expressions of joy.

“I normally design shopper electronics like telephones and laptops, which have a shelf lifetime of three to 5 years,” says Marshall. “This was a real honour, and hopefully the competition and trophy will be around for a long, long time.”