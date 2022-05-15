Travail Kitchen Looking To Hire High School Graduates For Crash Course In High-End Cooking

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A singular alternative this summer time is paying younger folks to get hands-on expertise within the restaurant trade.

At Travail Kitchen and Amusements in Robbinsdale, company expertise an 18-course high-quality eating tasting menu. Co-owner and chef Mike Brown needs some assist in the kitchen.

“Looking for people freshly graduated from high school, choosing which path they want to go,” he stated.

Travail’s chefs-in-training program is an apprenticeship to offer younger folks on-the-job expertise in a high-end kitchen.

There’s no earlier cooking expertise required, and the pay begins at $15 per hour.

“What we mainly train is organization, focus and self-determination, and we use the tools of the kitchen to drive that forward,” Brown stated. “Within this eight-month program, we have a bunch of different classes that we teach.”

Communication and what Brown calls “soft skills” are simply as prioritized because the cooking and kitchen abilities.

“It’s more about taking young adults that are passionate and driven to do something and focusing on the development of that,” Brown stated.

Brown says one among his chefs-in-training got here in a 12 months in the past shy as a mouse, however his confidence has elevated, and he’s now working on the entrance of home, seating and serving clients.

“These soft skills have to be learned at some point, and it’s going to push you ahead of the line in all those different categories, which opens up doors for you to do anything you want to do,” Brown stated.

Travail is holding an data session Tuesday for anybody enthusiastic about making use of. Email Rachel Jacobson, Travail’s director of human sources, at Rachel@travailcollective.com to RSVP.