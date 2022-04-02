Travel Guides’ twins party on at the Texas rodeo

“They loved us,” says Mel. “When they heard our accent, we’d had a bit of beer, and they couldn’t understand us. But we got along with everyone. We loved their accent, so we could just talk all day.” After this spotlight, Louisiana and New Orleans have been a little bit of a letdown. “The Deep South was very party oriented,” says Stack. “Everyone was smoking weed everywhere, and that’s absolutely not our thing. It was just completely not who we are.” Like the opposite Travel Guides contributors, Stack and Mel have been affected by their tour of the slave quarters at a plantation property. “It makes you think, where we are today [in Australia], and be very grateful for what everyone has gone through for our freedoms now,” says Stack.

Having by no means left Australia earlier than the collection, the twins have caught the journey bug and hope to return to their associates and the rodeo in Texas “after this COVID stuff blows over”. Of all of the locations they’ve seen, they price as their favourites Germany and Hungary, which they visited on their season three European cruise; New Zealand; and Australia’s Top End. They loathed Tokyo, their first cease in season one. “I hated that place,” says Mel. “Never again.” They seen that totally different cultures react in another way to twins. “In Thailand they really noticed us,” says Mel. “And in Oman, remember them?” says Stack. “We were scared to walk down the street ’cause they’d look at us and go, ‘Same same, same same’. It made us feel like we stand out like dogs’ nuts.”

Neither has any want to pursue a profession in media, regardless of their newfound fame. But they’re happy to have impressed different Australians to see the world. “We’ve had people come up to us and say, ‘We never would have gone to this place’, but because Mel and I have gone there and we’ve had a go, they’re willing to have a go.” Loading After their globetrotting adventures, which they tot as much as about 120 days of filming, they’ve determined there’s no place like dwelling. “We are very lucky to call Australia home and be Aussies,” says Mel. “We are very grateful for this place, aren’t we Stack?”